John Daly Plots New Augusta Week Fan Hangout After Hooters Era Ends

The Masters Week at Augusta National has always carried a split personality. Inside Augusta National Golf Club, there’s a tense atmosphere and rigid traditions. But outside the gates, the atmosphere is completely different. And there’s one man who has been promoting that relaxing culture off-course for nearly three decades – John Daly.

Daly and his RV have been a staple at Augusta Hooters since 1997. However, that era ended when the site was demolished in November 2025. But worry not, as the 5x PGA Tour winner has found a new spot for his Masters Week tradition. It will be Topgolf Augusta, located about 5 miles from Augusta National.

As part of this tradition, the 2x major champion parked his RV at the Washington Road Hooters, which is about 1.12 miles from the course, to sell merchandise and interact with fans. He sold hats, balls, apparel, and signed autographs in a relaxed atmosphere.

John Daly reportedly earned $780,000 from 2024 sales there. In May 2025, he extended his contract for two more years.

“It’s a place that feels like family, and I’m proud to keep reppin’ a brand that knows how to grip it, rip it, and have a good time,” the American professional said upon extending the contract.

However, the deal ended before that when Augusta Hooters was demolished. Hooters filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2025 amid $376 million in debt. As a result, the company closed more than 30 of its locations across the country. This included Augusta’s Washington Road site as well, which the authorities demolished in November 2025.

Imago Mandatory Credits: John Daly/Facebook

Some early reports suggested that he would bring his RV to Top Dawg Tavern for the 2026 Masters tournament. An official announcement has since clarified the new location. He won’t be at Top Dawg Tavern, but at Topgolf Augusta.

“This week has always been about the fans as much as the golf, and I’ve spent a lot of great nights hanging out with them over the years. This time we’re bringing that energy to Topgolf, where people can grab a drink, take some swings, and just have a good time together. I’m looking forward to kicking back, meeting some folks and keeping the party going after the rounds,” John Daly said about the partnership.

Topgolf’s SVP of Revenue Management and Player Engagement, Josh Belkin, also said that they are excited to have Daly spend his evening with them. He will bring his “one-of-a-kind energy” to make the experiences unforgettable for golf fans.

Topgolf has promised that Daly will be there in all-weather bays. The sports entertainment company has even prepared a special Masters Week menu that its restaurants will serve nationwide. It will be serving Pimento Cheese Dip, BBQ Pork Sliders, Peach Ice Cream Cookie Skillet, and an Azalea-themed cocktail.

Daly’s unique personality has allowed him to build a legacy that extends far beyond the fairway, promoting golf to new generations

John Daly is named the 2026 Ambassador of Golf

The PGA Tour Champions named John Daly the Ambassador of Golf for 2026. It is a prestigious award that honors those who promote golf globally and support charities.

The PGA Tour Champions and the Northern Ohio Golf Charities Foundation present this honor at the Kaulig Companies Championship and have awarded it to many prominent figures over the years. President Gerald Ford won it in 1985, Arnold Palmer in 1991, and Jack Nicklaus in 2013. Recently, the Grammy-winning artist Darius Rucker received the award in 2025. For this year, though, the PGA Tour Champions decided to go with John Daly.

“A true legend of the game. John Daly has been named the 2026 Ambassador of Golf. The two-time major champion will receive the honor later this year @KauligChamp,” the PGA Tour Champions wrote in an Instagram post.

John Daly was once seen as golf’s bad boy for smoking and partying. However, he didn’t change at all. In fact, he embraced his unique persona and became one of the first to bring off-course entertainment to golf.

This award reflects the same fan-first personality that built John Daly’s Masters Week tradition over the years. He brought that same spirit to Hooters for nearly 30 years. But now, he will carry it to his new Topgolf Augusta hangout. No matter the situation, he will keep his connection with fans alive even as the Hooters era fades.