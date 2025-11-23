John Daly Promises New Location After His Iconic Augusta Hooters Spot Is Demolished

Washington Road just lost its brightest orange glow. Excavators rolled into the famous Hooters parking lot on Monday, November 17. And by Tuesday evening, the legendary “Anti-Masters” headquarters became nothing but a pile of rubble. This spot served as the unofficial party capital for golf fans for 28 years, and legendary John Daly camped his RV here every April to sell merchandise and smoke cigarettes. So it feels like the sudden end of a beloved and wild era. But you simply cannot keep a party animal down for long.

Hooters confirmed shutting down 30 of its outlets after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year. The Augusta Hooters was one such. John Daly recently shared footage of the destruction on his Instagram story, but overlaid the sad video with a very exciting promise for his followers: “NEW LOCATION ANNOUNCEMENT COMING THIS WEEK! 😉🙌🏻👊🏻 # AUGUSTA”. The ‘Wild Thing’ clearly has a backup plan ready for his loyal army.

This quick announcement makes perfect sense given the massive money at stake here. His team reported roughly $780,000 in merchandise sales during the 2024 Masters week alone. And for Daly, who calls himself “Lazarus” because he always finds a way to come back from the dead, needs a place to sell those famous $40 hats and autographed balls.

The two-time major champ also has legal reasons to keep the party going. He signed a two-year contract extension with Hooters just this past May, even when the company was running deep into bankruptcy of roughly $376 M. “No matter how I play on the golf course, I always enjoy having a round with wings at Hooters. It’s a place that feels like family, and I’m proud to keep reppin’ a brand that knows how to grip it, rip it, and have a good time. We’ve got wings, cold drinks—including a few Good Boy Vodka cocktails with my name on ’em—and the best fans in the world,” Daly said. “Let’s go another round.”

Fans travel thousands of miles just to see him eat wings and drink, and people loved seeing the legend chug Diet Cokes and talk to regular folks, creating a rare connection that you simply cannot find inside the exclusive gates. So, losing that interaction would hurt the fans much more than losing the building, and that’s why Joe Kinsey from OutKick called the demolition a sad day for golf culture.

So where will the famous RV park its tires next April?

Local whispers strongly point toward Doc’s Porchside. The location is closer to the course and fits Daly’s vibe perfectly. They serve cold beer and “redneck egg rolls” that match the Hooters energy. The party might also spread out across the entire city next year. Fans already spotted a “John Daly Night” listed for downtown Augusta at Dirty Boots. This event is scheduled for Tuesday night during the tournament week. This suggests he might run a touring circus rather than staying in one spot. You might need to check your GPS to find the legend next time.

But why did he leave? Hooters of America filed for bankruptcy back in March 2025, and the company carried a massive debt of approximately $376 million at the time and needed to sell assets quickly to satisfy its creditors. The Augusta location became a prime target despite its popularity. And a single profitable week could not save the store from the whole corporate mess.

Augusta National Golf Club also played a major role in this disappearance. The club has spent over $200 million buying up neighboring properties since 2019, and has purchased more than 100 parcels of land, which total at least 270 acres to expand. The club wants to sanitize the area and remove the chaotic noise ASAP. And the Hooters tent just didn’t fit their perfect green image anymore.

So, what’s next for the Hooters? The brand will likely shift from a physical location to a licensed party. They will rely on Daly’s star power to keep them relevant in Augusta, and the company knows his face sells wings better than any billboard could. So, they can still sponsor the fun without owning the actual building, and the “Daly Economy” works anywhere as long as the beer stays cold.