John Daly Remembers Late Fuzzy Zoeller as Symbol of a Lost PGA Tour Era

Contrary to the popular belief that John Daly never practiced, his mentality was more about enjoying the game. His version of preparation was simpler and deeply social—often involving, you guessed it right, alcohol with a bunch of friends. His “drinking buddies,” as he calls them, include Fuzzy Zoeller, Tim Herron, and Michael Allen.

“Fuzzy, and I had a few,” he shared in his interview with Hard Rock Bet on December 23. “When Tim Herron came out, we always had a few. Michael Allen was a good buddy of mine…back in the ’90s, it was play golf, have a good time, hopefully play well, win, and then have a few cocktails after you get done.”

When Daly and Zoeller had become friends, the former was a newbie, while the latter already owned a master’s and a US Open. It was the FedEx St. Jude Classic when the two met for the first time. A sponsor-exempt Daly was roaming around, a local Memphis player not many knew about. Zoeller spotted him and invited him for a practice round. This friendship lasted for three decades, up until Zoeller’s death in November ’25, for which Daly even shared a heartfelt tribute.

What made Daly’s and Zoeller’s bond enduring was the genuine acceptance of each other. “John Daly is not the only person who’s had a drinking problem or gambled too much,” he told Golf Digest in his 2008 interview. “It’s his life. Why can’t we let it go at that? I’ll tell you why: because everybody’s a critic.”

Herron and Allen arrived a little later at the party. Herron, often called “Bam Bam,” shared unconventional playing styles with Daly; Allen was his travel partner during international tours. The two paired up for a Champions Tour event in 2018.

That era held a completely different rhythm for Daly. The one he spent with his crew. Now, things have changed.

John Daly reflects on the changed PGA Tour mechanics

“We had a few drinkers that we’d go out with. When we played back in the ’90s, it was to play golf, have a good time, hopefully play well, win, and then have a few cocktails after you get done. Now these guys get three hours before the tee time. They work out. They practice for an hour and a half before they go to the first tee. They play a round of golf, then they go work out again for two or three hours,” Daly continued.

Fitness has taken over now. Golfers pay a lot more attention to health. Take Charley Hull, Rory McIlroy, or Scottie Scheffler, for instance. These golfers are known for their intense workout routines. But this wasn’t the case back in the day. Although golf always came first for John Daly, enjoyment was never far behind.

Back in the 90s, alcohol was embedded in golf’s lifestyle. Golfers would often stack in the clubhouses after their rounds and have dinners and cocktails. Daly, who was already vulnerable to booze, happily embraced this culture. He had his first drink before the age of 10 and his first Jack Daniel’s at the age of 19.

His room would be filled with Jacks and Diet Cokes as he chugged them down. At times, even on the course. At the Los Angeles Open, he was 2-3 shots over par. Frustrated, he went to the locker room and “downed like five beers.” He then came back and shot 4 under on the front nine. He became so synonymous with alcohol that a drink was kept in his name, “John Daly,” vodka mixed with iced tea and lemonade.