John Daly Reveals His ‘Sick’ Move That Shocked Adam Sandler at Happy Gilmore 2 Set

When Adam Sandler returned to the set for Happy Gilmore 2, he probably expected the usual: cameras, crew, a few laughs between takes. What he didn’t expect was to turn a corner and see PGA Tour legend John Daly standing there, cigarette in hand, mullet in full flow, dressed like he walked out of a golf comic book. His stunned reaction said it all—this wasn’t just another cameo, it was a crossover between two cult icons.

Captured in a behind-the-scenes Instagram reel, Sandler’s voice cracked with surprise and genuine excitement as he spotted Daly: “That’s sick,” he blurted out, breaking into a wide grin. The two hugged, laughed, and posed for pics while the crew—and fans watching later—soaked in the moment. Daly’s unexpected entrance wasn’t just a walk-on; it stole the show before the cameras even rolled.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Daly leaves Sandler speechless in Happy Gilmore 2 surprise cameo

The viral video making the rounds on Instagram this week shows Sandler doing a full double-take when he sees Daly on set. “That’s the greatest thing I’ve ever seen,” he says, beaming as the two legends embrace. For fans of golf and comedy, this was a dream pairing years in the making.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Daly (@pga_johndaly) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Daly, the two-time major winner known for his long drives and “zero filter” lifestyle, fits the Happy Gilmore vibe like a glove. Sandler, visibly thrilled, looks like a fan himself in the clip. The cameo has been kept under wraps until now, and the spontaneous nature of the reveal adds to the charm.

Though we don’t yet know exactly how Daly fits into the storyline, his larger-than-life personality is tailor-made for a sequel to the most chaotic golf movie of all time. It’s the kind of casting choice that doesn’t need marketing—it just works.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

John Daly didn’t just make headlines for the chaos he brought to Happy Gilmore 2—he embraced every moment of it. Reflecting on the experience, Daly took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes photo dump, capturing everything from garage-set antics to goofing around with Adam Sandler. “The best kinda stories come outta chaos,” Daly wrote, thanking his “brother” Sandler for including him in the Netflix sequel. From sharing laughs on set to posing with a guitar and joking with Chubbs, Daly’s energy matched the wild tone of the film—and he clearly relished being part of it.

Why Daly in Happy Gilmore 2 feels like the Cameo of the year

Even if you’ve never seen him swing a club, you know John Daly. Whether he’s ripping Diet Cokes on the course or lighting a cig mid-round, Daly’s been living like a Happy Gilmore character for decades—except it’s not a script. That’s just him. So when fans saw him side-by-side with Sandler on the set of the sequel, it felt more like a long-overdue reunion than a cameo.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Daly’s appearance brings real golf chaos to a movie built on parodying that very chaos. He’s the anti-country-club guy. The wildcard. The people’s golfer. And Happy Gilmore, at its core, has always been about flipping the script on buttoned-up golf culture. Having Daly in the mix doesn’t just elevate the sequel—it brings it full circle.

As fans now eagerly wait to see what role Daly plays in the actual movie, one thing’s certain: that Instagram clip wasn’t just viral for laughs. It confirmed something fans didn’t even know they wanted—John Daly and Happy Gilmore in the same universe. And yeah, that really is sick.