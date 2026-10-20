John Daly’s Hooters Exit Leads to Major Topgolf Deal With Masters Week Return

John Daly began a unique Masters week tradition in 1997. He would show up at the Hooters on Washington Road each year in April. The two-time major champion would park his RV nearby, sell merchandise, and sign autographs for fans who came to see him during one of golf’s biggest weeks. However, this unusual tradition faced its first obstacle in 2025.

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Hooters of America, the parent company of the restaurant, filed for bankruptcy protection in March 2025. And the restaurant location was torn down after that, leaving Daly without a location to set up shop. This led him to continue his tradition at Topgolf’s downtown Augusta location during the 2026 Masters, as reported by Front Office Sports.

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He also sold merchandise and hosted fan meet-and-greets at the Top Dawg Tavern sports bar, which is also on Washington Road. This slight change in Daly’s tradition has now extended into a deal with Topgolf, according to PR Newswire.

In line with the deal, Daly will continue to make appearances at Topgolf’s locations during the Masters week in 2027 and 2028.

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It’s worth noting, however, that the exact details about his next appearance will be released to the public at a later date. Yet one thing is clear: John Daly will likely not be appearing at the Top Dawg Tavern sports bar or any other local restaurants, due to his deal with Topgolf. Regardless, Daly’s deal isn’t just limited to appearances or selling merch.

Golf fans visiting any of the 55 participating Topgolf venues across the country can now enjoy two signature cocktails inspired by John Daly. The golf star also has his own canned tea-and-lemonade cocktail made in collaboration with Good Boy Vodka. On top of that, the 60-year-old’s Daly Vibe merchandise brand will be available at select Topgolf venues.

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This comes after Topgolf Callaway Brands agreed in late 2025 to sell a 60% majority stake in Topgolf to private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners. The deal valued the business at approximately $1.1 billion and closed in early 2026, with Callaway Golf Company retaining the remaining 40% stake and board representation.

Shortly after the ownership change took effect, David McKillips was appointed CEO of Topgolf International in February 2026. He previously led CEC Entertainment, the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese, through a post-bankruptcy turnaround. McKillips joined Topgolf under the new Leonard Green-led ownership structure, taking charge of the business.

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Under his leadership, Topgolf has shifted its strategy, a move that included laying off 300 employees in May. “We’re always going to fine-tune the business model to make sure that we’re delivering on a great guest experience,” he told FOS in July. And the fine-tuning appears to include a deal with Daly.

“John Daly is a one-of-a-kind icon who completely disrupted this sport by refusing to be anyone but himself,” said McKillips. “At Topgolf, we pride ourselves on breaking down barriers so anyone can play, which is exactly what makes this partnership so natural and exciting. John brings the fun, and fun is what Topgolf is all about.”

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Meanwhile, Daly appears to be looking forward to his new deal with Topgolf as well.

“I love the vibe at Topgolf,” said John Daly. “It’s a place where you can smash a golf ball, listen to music, have a drink, and enjoy yourself with friends and family. That’s my kind of golf.”

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It will surely be interesting to see where things go from here.