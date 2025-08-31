John Daly’s Son Turned Amateur Star Into a ‘Nervous’ Wreck During U.S. Amateur Face-Off

August 17, 2025, was a big day for amateur golfer Mason Howell. His mentor and PGA Tour pro, Harris English, had told him to “Keep that foot on the gas,” and Howell did just that, beating Jackson Herrington 7 and 6 to win the Havemeyer Trophy at the 2025 U.S. Amateur. But the win, as special as it was, wasn’t the only thing he remembers from that week.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Mason Howell recently sat down on GOLF’s Subpar and revealed the one feeling from that week that still keeps him up at night. When asked, “Throughout the week, the most nervous you ever were?” Howell replies, “Oh, um, you know, probably against Tommy or in that semi-final match,” but then backtracks when he remembers he had a bigger competition than Tommy Morrison and in John Daly II.

“Or maybe actually against Little John. Um, we were tied going into 18, and we had both tied with birdies. But the golf course was playing so hard that day,” Howell continues. Then adds, “But, um, no, that against Little John, ’cause that was the best golf I played all week. He was putting the hammer down all day.” Indeed, that was the case.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

During their face-off, Howell took an early lead with a par on the first hole, but John Daly‘s son, ‘Little John,’ fought back to tie on the fourth. Howell pulled ahead 2 UP after holes 5 and 6, only for Daly to storm back and level the match by the ninth. The pair traded blows on the back nine, with Howell ultimately edging ahead on 14. After pars on 15th-17th, Daly birdied 18 to put pressure on Howell, who responded calmly to clinch the win. It seems smooth now, but it definitely wasn’t that week.

Still, Howell’s words come at a fitting time for John Daly II, who’s been up and down this season. He’s had 7 top-10s, highlighted by his 2025 Southern Amateur Championship win, but also some rough outings with 6 finishes outside the top 30.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the other hand, this isn’t the first time Howell has held John Daly II in high regard. After his win at The Olympic Club, he said, “We knew John was going to make birdie. He’s such a good player. Total respect for his game. I knew I needed a good one. He was coming off momentum on 17. We got pretty aggressive, and it paid off.”

AD

Daly II himself acknowledged Howell, and said following the quarterfinals: “(Howell) played a great round. A couple things didn’t go my way. … It’s been an awesome week. The support was awesome. Just blessed to be here.”

Nonetheless, Howell’s win put him in the spotlight. His U.S. Amateur win cements him as the third-youngest champion in the tournament’s 125-year history, a feat that surpasses even Tiger Woods. Howell achieved it at 18 years, 1 month, 21 days old, while Woods was 18 years, 7 months, 29 days.

But that’s not the only big thing that was big for him that week.

Mason Howell is ready, set, and go for the next big thing with Rory McIlroy

Claiming the U.S. Amateur title is a young golfer’s dream come true, and the rewards are plentiful. The Havemeyer trophy, a gold medal, and a forever place among golf’s elite are just the beginning. Perhaps the most coveted prize is an exemption to three major championships: the U.S. Open, The Open Championship, and the Masters.

For Mason Howell, the newly crowned champion, the prospect of teeing off at Augusta National is already sending shivers down his spine. As a U.S. Amateur winner, Howell will be paired with Masters champion Rory McIlroy for the first two rounds, a pairing that holds special significance for the young golfer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Howell’s admiration for McIlroy dates back years, and he’s been keeping a memento from their paths crossing at the 2016 Tour Championship – a golf ball McIlroy handed him on the course. “I went to watch, and he gave me his golf ball on like the fourth hole, and I’ve kept it ever since. Um, so it’ll be kind of a full circle moment,” Howell told GOLF’s Subpar.

When asked about playing alongside his idol, Howell cracked a joke about hoping McIlroy’s drives wouldn’t soar past his own balls, snapping photos from above. “Just hoping his drives won’t be taking too much aerial photos of mine as his is flying past,” Howell added with a laugh. The 18-year-old phenom is set to start his senior year of high school and has already committed to the University of Georgia. With his U.S. Amateur win, Howell’s future in golf looks brighter than ever.