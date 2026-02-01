John Daly Steals the Spotlight With Surprise Cameo in New Music Video

In 1993, John Daly sat uncredited in a Cheers bar scene. Thirty-two years later, he’s still walking into bars on camera—this time as the draw, not the extra.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

TMZ Sports released behind-the-scenes footage this week showing Daly filming a cameo for musician Andrew Moore’s upcoming music video, “Tyrant.” The setting: a clubhouse bar in the Nashville area. The entrance: Daly, flanked by his caddie, strolling toward Moore with the ease of someone who’s done this before. The greeting captures everything fans have come to expect from golf’s most unpredictable personality.

“What’s up, brother? How’s it goin’, man?”

ADVERTISEMENT

No rehearsal. No pretense. The moment feels natural, friendly, and unscripted—exactly what you’d anticipate from a golfer whose off-course persona has always matched the volume of his on-course attire. At 59, the two-time major champion continues proving that relevance doesn’t require leaderboard presence. It requires passion and immediate recognition on the streets, and Daly has the source code for them all.

His competitive peak arrived decades ago. The 1991 PGA Championship at Crooked Stick saw him show up as the ninth alternate and leave as a champion, shooting 12-under to one up on Bruce Lietzke by three strokes. Four years later, he outlasted Costantino Rocca in a playoff at St Andrews to claim the Open Championship on golf’s most hallowed ground. Those trophies established his credentials. Everything since has established his brand.

ADVERTISEMENT

The music video cameo isn’t an anomaly—it’s a pattern. In July 2023, Daly added another feather to his cap by making an appearance in country music singer HARDY’s video for his rock anthem “Truck Bed,” joining actor King Bach and former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan. Andrew Moore’s “Tyrant” now extends that streak—another Nashville production, another cameo built on personality rather than script.

Then came Happy Gilmore 2 last summer, where Daly played a fictionalized version of himself living in Adam Sandler’s garage. The role cast him as a mentor figure encouraging Happy’s comeback to competitive golf, and his first scene was largely improvised. “Just me and him goofing off,” Daly recalled—the kind of unstructured collaboration that suits his temperament perfectly. The part didn’t demand range; it demanded authenticity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Why John Daly’s celebrity path diverges from his golf peers

Most golfers protect their brand through performance and professionalism, maintaining distance from anything that might dilute their athletic credibility. Daly built his brand by doing the opposite. He was the first player on the PGA Tour to average more than 300 yards off the tee, but that statistical distinction matters less than the persona surrounding it—the cigarettes, the Diet Cokes, the pants loud enough to hear from the parking lot.

That authenticity translates across platforms in ways polished athlete branding rarely achieves. Musicians want him in their videos because he fits the vibe without forcing it. Filmmakers want him on set because he requires no direction—just a camera and permission to improvise. The entertainment résumé stretches further back than most realize: a country music career that produced multiple albums, including “My Life” featuring Willie Nelson and Johnny Lee, collaborations with Kid Rock, and countless renditions of “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” at charity tournaments and tailgates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The through line isn’t acting ability or vocal range. Its presence.

The “Tyrant” music video release date remains unannounced, and Daly hasn’t commented beyond the on-camera greeting captured in TMZ’s footage. But at 59, three decades removed from his last major victory, he remains one of golf’s most recognizable faces—not despite his unconventional path, but because of it. The question isn’t whether he’ll appear somewhere unexpected again. The question is where.