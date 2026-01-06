John Daly to Keep Masters Tradition Alive Despite Hooters’ Bankruptcy Shutdown

For many years now, one of the Masters week’s most recognizable scenes unfolded far from the manicured fairways. John Daly has created a tradition of setting up a store to sell his merchandise, connect with fans, and sign autographs at Hooters. With the Hooters in Augusta now demolished, the tradition was in jeopardy. However, Daly found a way to keep it alive from a new location.

Golf Channel reports that Top Dawg Tavern will now host the 2x major champion this year to sell his merchandise and sign autographs, according to WRDW Channel 12 in Augusta.

For nearly three decades, John Daly turned the Augusta Hooters parking lot into his personal Masters-week basecamp.

Located on Washington Road, just 1.12 miles away from Augusta National, Hooters became a significant stop for golf fans. Daly used to park his RV to sell merchandise like hats, balls, and apparel. He created the perfect environment for fans who didn’t want to get into the stricter atmosphere of Augusta National.

The 5x PGA Tour winner reportedly made around $780,000 by selling merchandise during the 2024 Masters. In May 2025, John Daly extended his contract with Hooters for another two years.

“It’s a place that feels like family, and I’m proud to keep reppin’ a brand that knows how to grip it, rip it, and have a good time,” Daly shared when extending the contract.

The new contract had the two-time major champion set to park his RV at Augusta Hooters once again. But sadly, that won’t be possible anymore.

With $376 million in debt, Hooters’ parent company filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in March 2025. This led to the closure of around 30 company-owned stores nationwide, including the one in Augusta. The restaurant shut down in July 2025, and crews demolished it in November 2025.

John Daly even shared a clip of the demolition on his Instagram account.

But then came an announcement.

Sharing the clip in his Instagram story, he wrote, “NEW LOCATION ANNOUNCEMENT COMING THIS WEEK! 😉🙌🏻👊🏻 # AUGUSTA.”

The new update is that he will set up his RV at Top Dawg Tavern on Washington Road. In fact, it is just 1 mile away, a little closer to Augusta National than Hooters was. Although John Daly no longer plays in the Masters and Hooters is gone, he will continue to show up in Augusta for as long as he can.

While he might no longer be dreaming of playing at the Augusta National again, he sure wants to be part of a biennial event.

John Daly’s dream of being a part of the Ryder Cup

John Daly has never been part of the Ryder Cup. Now, he wants in through captaincy roles while being aware that Tiger Woods would be the best captain for the American team in 2027.

“I’d love to be a captain one day, but that ain’t never going to happen. But Tiger would be an unbelievable captain. I would love to be a co-captain or be a part of it somehow,” John Daly told Hard Rock Bet.

Daly has family roots in Ireland. He revealed that his ancestors are from Cork and his surname is derived from Gaelic Ó Dálaigh. Though there is no confirmation that Tiger Woods will captain the 2027 team, he probably would be the best fit.

The 15x major champion was in the role of a vice captain in 2016. He even captained the 2019 U.S. Presidents Cup team. And despite rejecting the captaincy this year because of the workload, he was still in touch with Keegan Bradley. So, it won’t be surprising to see Tiger Woods captain the American Ryder Cup team in 2027 in Ireland.

Meanwhile, for Daly, whether it’s Masters week on Washington Road or hopes of contributing to a future Ryder Cup, he remains determined to stay part of golf’s biggest stages in his own way.