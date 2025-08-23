John Daly Turns Heads in Pink Outfit With His Health Challenges Now a Thing of the Past

As recently as May at the 2025 Insperity Invitational, John Daly was still grappling with the effects of his 16th surgery in just four years. “Waking up is a win for me,” he said at the time, implying the severity of his health battles over the years. Now, that sentiment resonates louder than ever. The 59-year-old golf icon is not only back on the course, but doing what he loves, and in true Daly fashion, complete with a bold, head-turning outfit.

John Daly is teeing it up at the Ally Challenge this week, which teed off on August 22 at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club in Grand Blanc, Michigan, and the opening round had all the attributes of a classic Daly appearance. Making his first start of the month after skipping the last three PGA Tour Champions events, Daly made his return in trademark style — loud, unapologetic, and impossible to miss. True to form, Daly made a bold statement on Friday, sporting a light pink polo shirt and vibrant neon pink printed trousers, complete with crisp white shoes and his signature sunglasses.

Despite a 2-over-par in the opening round that has him tied for 64th, Daly’s appearance alone is a win. After months of physical setbacks and time away from competition, simply being back on the course is a powerful reminder of the resilience that’s defined his career. It’s simply because this path to this point has been long and brutal. In 2020, Daly was diagnosed with bladder cancer after experiencing alarming symptoms, vomiting, and peeing blood, which he initially chalked up to back issues.

Thankfully, the cancer was caught in time, and after surgery and ongoing monitoring, he’s been in remission for four years. “I’m like Lazarus — I keep coming back from the dead,” he said at the 2025 Insperity Invitational, a tournament he won in 2017 and was runner-up in 2020. But the cancer was only the beginning of a cascade of health struggles. Since then, Daly has undergone two full knee replacements, fought to manage type 2 diabetes, and, most recently, battled through complications with his left hand due to the result of tangled tendons that needed emergency surgery early this January.

Despite all of this, Daly has remained committed to the game. While he’s had to withdraw or skip several events this season due to his physical condition, including the 2025 Regions Tradition, the Senior PGA Championship, and the Principal Charity Classic, he’s also managed to play in eight tournaments so far this year (out of 19), without missing a single cut. His most recent start before this week came at the 2025 DICK’s Open, where he finished tied for 67th after shooting 5-over par. It was a tough performance, no doubt, but also one that showed he’s not backing down from the grind.

But he’s still struggling with specific aspects of his game, particularly putting and three-quarter shots, as he described his hand as “about 80 percent” recovered, just ahead of sending wishes to players at the 153rd Open Championship. That was probably the reason why he withdrew from the Regions Tradition after just seven holes. He did not explain at the time, but it was clear his body wasn’t fully cooperating. Now, with his hand continuing to heal and his health trending upward, Daly seems poised to continue his comeback, and not without his bold fashion choices.

John Daly’s bold fashion choices in the past

John Daly has long been known as much for his bold fashion choices as for his powerful swing. Throughout his career, he has turned heads with vibrant colors, eye-catching patterns, and unconventional combinations that break the traditional mold of golf attire. On the first day of the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews in July 2022, he turned heads with slacks adorned with purple roses and skulls — a striking look that perfectly captured his fearless style. In November 2020, at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, Daly wore tropical trousers adorned with leopard prints, proving once again that bright colors and bold patterns are his signature style.

And his outfits are never complete without eye-catching accessories, like his famous over-the-top belt featuring a giant lion head buckle at the 2020 Charles Schwab Cup. And who could forget his “pants on fire” moment during the second round of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in 2019? John Daly was spotted wearing red trousers with flames printed all over, literally bringing the heat to the event. His fashion statements have become a trademark part of his identity, and Daly’s outfits are a reminder that golf doesn’t always have to be serious.