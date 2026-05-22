John Daly’s Son Celebrates College Career Feat for Last Time After Securing NCAA Golf Championship Spot

Having a well-known last name in college golf might get you noticed at the first tee, but it does not guarantee anything else. John Daly II showed up at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis with one of the sport’s most famous names, but the NCAA Corvallis Regional cared only about the scores. Over three tense rounds, the Arkansas senior delivered a strong performance: he finished 4-under and tied for 13th, and helped the Razorbacks return to the national championship after missing out for two years.

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As soon as Arkansas secured their spot, Daly shared his excitement online: “Natty bound! Last ride with @razorbackmgolf.” Those six words summed up two years of tough regional losses, a complete rebuild of his swing, and a coach who realized when to step back.

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What Daly delivered at Corvallis was more important than any celebration. He led Arkansas through the first 36 holes, posting rounds of 68 and 69 to keep the team in contention. The Razorbacks shot 1-over in round two and held onto fifth place by a single shot. Meanwhile, Oklahoma was already out of reach at 28-under after 36 holes.

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Arkansas needed stability in the lineup, and Daly was the only player to finish under par in both opening rounds. His final-round 72 kept Arkansas in position until Erich Fortlage closed with three birdies in his last four holes, posting a 67. That finish moved Arkansas to third at 11-under.

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The key number for Daly is not 4-under, but 75.7. That was his stroke average across two fall events 18 months ago, when he could not make the lineup and struggled with his swing. Head coach Brad McMakin pushed for changes, but later admitted he made things too complicated.

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“I started jacking with his swing, saying, you need to fix this and this, and I probably messed him up.”

McMakin stepped back, and Daly rebuilt his game with help from his father and former assistant Barrett Lais. By last spring, Daly had three top-10 finishes and his first college win at the Columbia Spring Invitational. Over the summer, he finished third at the Northeast Amateur, won the Southern Amateur at Arkansas, and reached the U.S. Amateur quarterfinals.

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In March 2026, Daly received a sponsor’s exemption to the Puerto Rico Open. He made the cut, briefly led on Sunday, and finished T37 at 7-under, as previously reported. He returned to Fayetteville, completed his senior season, and delivered at the regional when Arkansas needed it most. McMakin, with three decades of experience, did not hold back in his assessment.

“In my 30 years of coaching, this is the most satisfying thing I’ve ever seen from a player.”

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Now, the focus shifts to Carlsbad and what this means for an Arkansas program that has missed the championship for two straight postseasons.

John Daly II leads Arkansas men’s golf back to the NCAA Championship

Arkansas has been a consistent presence in NCAA regionals, qualifying for 35 out of 36 since 1989. However, qualifying is only the first step; advancing is what matters. Last year, the Razorbacks missed out on the NCAA Championship after finishing seventh at the Amherst Regional. This season, the Corvallis Regional was no less demanding. The difference between moving on and going home was minimal, with San Diego and Liberty tied at 9-under and forced into a playoff for the final spot.

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Arkansas secured advancement by two shots, earning its 27th appearance at the NCAA Championship. Head coach Brad McMakin has set clear expectations for Carlsbad. He believes this team is capable of reaching match play, where only eight teams remain after four rounds of stroke play.

John Daly Sr. set a high standard at Arkansas, winning two majors and earning All-American honors. Now, his son is finishing his own Razorback career by making a tangible impact in the postseason. The NCAA Championship begins May 29 at Omni La Costa Resort North Course. Daly is not just a name on the roster; he has earned his place in Carlsbad through performance.