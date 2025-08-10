John Daly’s Son Reveals One Thing Not in His ‘Blood’ That Tiger Woods and Son Have

John Daly made his name as one of golf’s most fearless bombers, famous for taking aggressive routes and driving the ball like never before. At Oak Tree in the ’91 PGA, he stream-rolled the field with his prodigious length, unhesitatingly attacking pins. His ‘grip it and rip it’ ethos is well-known, and this is the very thing his son, John Daly II —who is set to compete in the 2025 US Amateur Golf Championship—is trying to embrace.

In golf, the difference between making birdie and blowing up a hole often comes down to one critical decision: to lay up or go for it. For those who don’t know, laying up means deliberately hitting a controlled, shorter shot— usually on a par-4 or par-5. This is mostly done to avoid hazards and set up a manageable approach, something which reflects smart course management — commonly separating tour winners from weekend performers. But this is not the case with John Daly and his son John Daly II.

When asked about matching his dad’s iconic drive on the par-4 7th at the 1998 US Open, Daly II flat out said, “Laying up is not in our blood.” It’s a bold mindset, sure, but it’s also one of the many reasons why Dalys have been fan favorites and wild cards alike. While Daly Sr. did drive the green on a par-4, his overall performance in that tournament was not one of his best. He finished tied for 53rd at 17-over par.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

But this is not every golfer’s mantra. On the flip side, Tiger Woods built his golden career by playing chess with the course. His dominance at Augusta National, especially, came from surgical precision and masterful course management. He never felt the need to attack every pin, and instead, has famously aimed for ‘correct spots’ off the tee, letting putts come to him. At the 2019 Masters, Tiger laid up to safer yards on par-5s like the 13th and 15th to avoid Rae’s Creek and daunting bunker complexes, trusting his wedge game to make birdies. His calculated decision to hit a 5-wood instead of a driver on the 8th hole that year is a textbook example of how to mitigate risk under pressure.

“Just be patient. That’s it. I don’t need to go after every single flag. I just put the ball in the right spot,” he said after round 3 of the event. Tiger Woods ended up winning the tournament, his fifth victory at Augusta and 15th major championship overall.

And just like Daly II is following in his father, so is Charlie Woods, who is trying hard to fill in his father’s shoes. During the 2023 PNC Championship, Tiger and Charlie’s strategy wasn’t just about going all in, but it was more about patience, shot selection, and minimizing mistakes. The scramble format often gives room for aggressive shots, but the Woods duo played smart golf, laying up when needed to avoid big numbers and putting pressure on the opponents. They finished T5 with a total score of 19-under par. Charlie’s junior golf play echoes this same maturity; he chooses his moments to attack rather than blindly swinging his club, a clear nod to his father’s influence.

It is also interesting to note that both of these legends have complimented each other’s play. Woods once remarked that if he had Daly’s talent, then he too would make the same decisions, like Daly’s choice of diet. Daly, on the other hand, has admitted to admiring Woods’s work ethic and the way he can zero in during play.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, what’s really in the blood? For the Dalys, it’s big drives and bold shots, the thrill of embracing the risk. And for the Woodses, it’s all about calculation and caution. Which one is better, cannot be said, but an anecdote that makes this interesting is when the Dalys defeated the Woodses with their gameplay.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When Team Daly topped Team Woods

It all goes back to 2021 during the PNC Championship, where John Daly and John Daly II competed against Tiger Woods—who was returning from a serious leg injury—and Charlie Woods. Team Daly won the tournament, finishing at 27-under par to set a new scoring record. They held off a late charge from Tiger and Charlie, who posted an impressive 25-under. Although both teams played incredible final rounds of 15-under 57, with Team Woods delivering 11 consecutive birdies, it was Team Daly who kept the pressure up till the very final hole.

The tournament came down to the 18th hole. Team Woods needed an eagle to overtake the lead but settled for par, giving Daly II the chance to sink a clutch birdie and seal the victory. It was a close, hard-fought battle between two of golf’s most famous families.