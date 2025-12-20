brand-logo
John Daly’s Son Sends Clear Message After Living Under Pressure for Years: ‘Golf Doesn’t Define Me’

ByMd Saife Fida

Dec 20, 2025 | 6:46 PM EST

The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club is buzzing because the most colorful duo in golf is finally back. John Daly and his son, Little John, won this event in 2021 and grabbed the silver trophy twice before. Last season, the pair fought hard to finish in an eighth-place tie. However, they never came at the PNC Championship like they’ve come this season. The pair is one of the most deserving candidates, all thanks to junior Daly’s spectacular amateur year. They currently sit second, at 13 under par, with 9 birdies and 2 eagles after the first round.

And after that, John Daly’s Son shared a secret that changed his entire world on the green grass in recent years. “Just my attitude has gotten a little better, and just not really caring. Just going out there and having fun. At the end of the day, golf doesn’t define me. Just happy to be able to play every day and go out there and have fun,” John Daly II said.

