John Daly’s Son Takes Advantage of PGA Tour’s Controversial Criteria for Debut at $4M Event

ORLANDO, FL – DECEMBER 19: John Daly and his son, John Daly II stand together on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 19, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

ORLANDO, FL – DECEMBER 19: John Daly and his son, John Daly II stand together on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 19, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

The Daly legacy is returning to the PGA Tour. John Daly II is set for his professional debut next week in an alternate field event, but his arrival may bring more than just excitement to the $4 million event.

John Daly II will be making his first PGA Tour start at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club from March 5th to 8th, via a sponsor exemption. But the question remains: would an equally talented player without the ‘Daly’ name receive the same $4 million opportunity?

ADVERTISEMENT

Daly II dominated the Southern Amateur Championship with a stunning ten-under-par score. He was the only golfer to shoot under par every day. This was a huge change from his early college days at Arkansas. As a freshman, he struggled to even qualify for the team’s starting lineup. He once shot an eighty-three during his debut while battling a steep learning curve.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rules for picking 4-8 sponsor exemptions are often described as messy, as the tournament committees and sponsors have the final say on these tickets. According to Adam Scott, they often relied upon big names for their TV ratings. For instance, Kai Trump was given the sponsor invite to compete in THE ANNIKA, and it helped the LPGA gain massive traction.

The controversy surrounding the sponsor exemption isn’t about who gets in; it’s about who was left out. The fire grew hotter when popular stars like Jordan Spieth received multiple invites. Critics argue that big names get in even when their recent form is poor. In 2025, the Arnold Palmer Invitational shocked fans by denying spots to Spieth and Rickie Fowler.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Professional golfers were also not very kind about the special treatment given to some so-called famous players. Robert Garrigus once challenged Spieth to a match for his five signature event invites. Things also go downwards when a sponsor invitee actually wins and takes the trophy. Nick Dunlap did this as an amateur in 2024 and jumped to the Tour. Michael Brennan followed suit in 2025 by winning the Bank of Utah Championship.

John Daly II must be glad to receive the exemption. The recent change in his mindset helped him to improve his focus in recent years, and it would come in handy at his debut. While the world may focus on Daly Jr., there are other budding names in the field, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other uprising sponsor exempted golfers in the Puerto Rico Open 2026

Yanhan Zhou is already a massive star across the Asian circuit. The 17-year-old won the China Tour’s Order of Merit in 2025. Around the start of the season, Sportfive officially signed him as their international golf face, and notably, this agency manages this event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joining him is another amateur golfer, Miles Russell, the top-ranked junior player in the world. Russell made history as the youngest player to ever make a cut on the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing T20 at the 2024 LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Blades Brown is another teen phenom who recently shot a historic round of sixty and is playing neck-and-neck with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at the American Express 2026. He also earned a sponsor exemption at the 2026 Valspar Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Living with the most famous last name in golf brings a mountain of expectations. John Daly II often spoke about the mental battle he faced during his early years. He even compared his situation to Charlie Woods, noting that people expect too much too soon. Those days of challenges have long gone as he finds his own way, and that shows results. And as of now, the stage is set for his massive PGA Tour debut at the 2026 Puerto Rico Open, starting on March 5, 2026.