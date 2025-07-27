John Daly’s Spotlight Stolen by Scottie Scheffler as Golf Fans Deliver Verdict on Happy Gilmore 2

“C’mon, brother! Grip it and rip it!” One dialogue, and just like that, John Daly had everyone talking. The Happy Gilmore 2 trailer may be packed with golf legends and fan-favorite cameos, but it’s Daly who stole the show with his effortless swagger and scene-stealing charm.

Of course, no Happy Gilmore sequel would be complete without Adam Sandler stepping back into his iconic role. Once again in the spotlight as the fiery yet lovable Happy, Sandler becomes the emotional anchor of the film, tying the original’s chaotic charm to this new, star-studded continuation. His scenes with John Daly and Scottie Scheffler are packed with nostalgia and comic chemistry, offering longtime fans the kind of reunion they’ve waited decades to see. But while Daly’s swagger turns heads early on, it’s clear from the full movie that someone else quietly steals the spotlight.

Enter Scottie Scheffler. Fresh off his 2025 Open Championship victory, the World No. 1 makes an unforgettable impression on the big screen—playing himself. While many athletes struggle to find rhythm in front of a camera, Scheffler’s dry wit and perfectly timed deadpan delivery make his scenes some of the film’s most memorable. Calm, composed, and surprisingly funny, Scottie proves that his ability to perform under pressure extends far beyond the golf course.

At the film’s glitzy premiere, Scottie Scheffler reflected on his first-ever acting experience with the same calm confidence he brings to the golf course. He called it “a lot of fun,” admitting it was eye-opening to see just how much work goes into making a movie. But for Scottie, the real joy came from sharing the screen with his friends. While his solo scenes shine, part of Scottie’s success in the film is also thanks to the natural chemistry he shares with fellow golfers-turned-actors.

One name he couldn’t stop talking about? Xander Schauffele. Scheffler said watching Xander act was just as entertaining as being in the film himself. In fact, he laughed so hard at Xander’s lines, he texted him after watching the movie just to say how funny he was. Alongside Xander, Rickie Fowler, and Will Zalatoris also brought the laughs, with Scottie praising the whole group for how naturally they handled the challenge.

Apart from Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau also main cast in the movie, and among them, McIlroy’s part is especially interesting. The entire second half of the film pretty much revolves around him and his fiery on-screen rivalry with Brooks Koepka. The presence of so many top-ranked players in a mainstream comedy reflects how golf has grown beyond the greens. In an era where athletes like LeBron and Travis Kelce dominate both sports and screens, Happy Gilmore 2 proves that even golfers can command the pop culture spotlight.

It’s dramatic, competitive, and packed with moments that’ll have fans glued to the screen, but still, all the eyes will be on Scottie. His calm delivery and unexpected humor had viewers raving. And fans? They had plenty to say.

Fans Can’t Get Enough of Scottie’s Performance

“Scottie was surprisingly the best. Really funny.” one fan said, and it’s easy to see why. Known for his calm, disciplined image and respectful attitude on and off the course, Scheffler isn’t someone you expect to bring the laughs. But in Happy Gilmore 2, he flips the script with dry humor that caught everyone off guard in the best way.

Another fan added, “Scottie… when he says NOT AGAIN. When the cops show up it’s amazing.” The moment hit differently for golf fans who instantly caught the reference. Back in May 2024, outside Valhalla Golf Club during the PGA Championship, Scheffler was briefly arrested after a fatal accident near the course entrance led to a police blockade. Unaware of the situation, he followed earlier directions and tried to enter, which led to a misunderstanding with law enforcement. And seeing Scottie poke fun at it with a well-timed “Not again” in Happy Gilmore 2? Fans couldn’t help but love it.

One fan joked, “Where’s Nelly?! But Scottie was the star,” one fan joked. Nelly Korda, who makes a cameo as a doctor in the mental hospital, had only a few scenes in the film, something that didn’t go unnoticed by viewers. But with Scottie Scheffler’s rising stardom, especially after winning The Open recently, fan attention naturally leaned his way.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Give Scottie an Oscar,” one fan wrote. “Scottie put together a generational performance. (Acting career may just be better than his golfing career).” The reaction comes as no surprise; Scheffler already has 17 career wins and 4 majors to his name. With such a legendary golf résumé, fans drawing comparisons to his on-screen performance only highlight just how unexpectedly good he was in the film.

Whether it’s on the course or on camera, Scottie Scheffler just keeps winning. And if Happy Gilmore 2 proves anything, it’s that even golf’s quietest star can deliver the loudest laughs.