John Daly’s Treatment of Young Fan Sums Up His True Character: ‘Legend’

John Daly still knows how to make a gallery roar, and he does not always need a driver to do it. What he did on Wednesday, during the Regions Tradition Pro-Am at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama, proved it.

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Daly hit his approach shot close to the 17th hole. With just five feet left to putt, he decided to involve a kid from the crowd. The boy seemed as if he had been waiting for this moment his entire life, not even flinching as he approached. He picked up the putter, dropped the ball into the hole, and made the putt before Daly had even completed his backswing. His smooth, confident roll from five feet away was impressive. The footage quickly went viral on social media platforms.

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What makes the gesture even more heartwarming is that the putter was a birdie chance for Daly. Instead of keeping it for himself, he handed it to a young fan, who then completed the shot. Most players would likely pocket the birdie, but Daly’s trust in the child drew an appreciative response from the crowd.

The Region’s Traditions runs April 30th through May 3rd and draws a who’s who of Champions Tour legends. It includes Ernie Els, Davis Love III, Vijay Singh. For Daly, it has become something of a home away from home. He has cited the event’s atmosphere and the support of the sponsor, Regions Bank, as reasons he prioritizes the tournament. He even chose it over the PGA Championship when the two overlapped last year.

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This is not the first time he has turned a tournament into something more than a scorecard. At the 150th Open Championship in 2020, Daly signed golf balls after a practice round and had his son hand them to fans in the crowd, including a young boy who described Daly’s long beard and said it looked like Santa’s. Moreover, after winning the 1991 PGA Championship, he also donated $30,000 to the family of a fan who had died during the tournament.

The warmth in Daly’s actions has always coexisted with a bit of a messy reputation. His career spiraled for long stretches as issues with alcohol, gambling, and personal relationships took their toll. Additionally, in recent years, he has dealt with health challenges, including knee replacement, emergency hand surgery, and cancer.

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The moment on the cause has taken the internet awe-struck, and everybody seems to be chiming in.

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Fans React as John Daly Recreates a Warm Moment

One fan put it simply: “Loved it. What a great ambassador for the game.”

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Rightfully so, earlier this year, Daly was named the 2026 Ambassador of Golf, an honoree by Northern Ohio Golf Charities and Foundation. The award recognizes Daly for his long-standing support of charitable causes. He has devoted his time, resources, and initiatives to helping children, military families, and individuals with serious health challenges.

“John Daly has had an extraordinary impact on the game of golf, both on and off the course. His fearless play, larger-than-life personality, and commitment to giving back make him a perfect fit for the Ambassador of Golf Award. We’re thrilled to celebrate his achievements and his dedication to making a difference in communities through this honor,” said Tim Clepper, President and CEO of Kaulig Companies.

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One spectator was star-struck by the kid’s composure. “If I could only approach putting this confidently this summer. The kid is a unit.”

The boy had walked up a five-foot birdie in front of the full gallery with two-time major champions standing right next to him.

A section of the social media platform also got into a very crisp conversation with one fan who wrote, “Someone’s going to write an amazing book comparing and contrasting the legacies of Daly and Tiger.”

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The image of Daly smoking a cigarette in a loud shirt next to a suited Tiger Woods at the 2022 Open Championship became one of golf’s most reproduced memes. Two men who defined the era of the same sport, and yet whose public identities could not be more different.

While another fan added, “I think they have a grandfather-grandson relationship, lol.”

One fan called him a “legend,” and another called him “the GOAT”.

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Daly was the ninth alternate at the 1991 PGA Championship when Nick Price withdrew. Daly drove through the night to claim his spot, arriving at the Crooked Stick without a single practice round and shooting a 69 on day one. He continued to finish 12 under par, winning by three strokes, and became one of the most recognizable names in the sport overnight. If this doesn’t make him a legend, what does?