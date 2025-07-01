John Deere Classic 2025: Top 5 Bets for PGA Tour Tournament Explored

Look, we’ve seen this movie before on the PGA Tour, and it never gets old! The John Deere Classic rolls around every year with this perfect storm brewing—top players jetting off to prep for The Open Championship. At the same time, a loaded field of emerging talents gets ready to make some serious noise in Illinois. And trust me, that timing couldn’t be more perfect for fireworks!

Here’s what makes this week so special: TPC Deere Run hands out birdies like Halloween candy, rewarding the players who bring their A-game with putters and aggressive mindsets. After the scoring bonanza we just witnessed in Detroit, you can practically feel the anticipation building for another weekend where someone’s going to go nuclear on the leaderboard. Additionally, the tournament’s impressive community impact—having raised over $189 million for charity while pumping $70 million annually into the local economy—demonstrates golf’s power to create lasting change.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

1. Ben Griffin: PGA Tour’s Rising Star Leads John Deere Classic Rankings

Ben Griffin emerges as the clear favorite for multiple compelling reasons. Currently, he sits 6th in FedExCup points with 2,212 earned through exceptional consistency. Moreover, his world ranking of 17th reflects a breakout 2025 season featuring two victories.

AD

His statistical profile perfectly matches the demands of TPC Deere Run. Specifically, Griffin ranks 31st in strokes gained off-the-tee (+0.31) and 24th around-the-green (+0.52). Additionally, his putting stroke ranks 43rd on tour (+0.32), which proves crucial on these pristine bentgrass surfaces. Most importantly, his recent form includes strong finishes at elite tournaments.

Griffin’s course history provides extra confidence. Last year, he delivered a T5 finish at 23-under par in his tournament debut. Furthermore, he scorched the course with a final round 62 that showcased his ability to go ultra-low. His T10 finish at the U.S. Open demonstrates major championship mettle. Subsequently, he followed with a T4 at the Mexico Open, proving his effectiveness on birdie-friendly venues.

2. Jason Day: Former World No. 1 Primed for John Deere Classic Breakthrough

Jason Day represents exceptional value despite ranking 28th in the world. The former world No. 1 has rediscovered his competitive fire after battling injuries. Recently, he finished T4 at the Travelers Championship, earning significant prize money while demonstrating renewed health.

USA Today via Reuters May 14, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Jason Day works the driving range during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Valhalla Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

His statistical improvements tell an encouraging story. Although Day ranks 74th in driving (+0.13), his putting has returned to elite levels at 43rd in strokes gained putting (+0.32). However, his approach ranks 152nd (-0.34), which creates both risk and opportunity on this venue.

Day’s recent tournament performance shows an upward trajectory. He secured eighth place at the Arnold Palmer Invitational before capturing a top-10 at The Sentry. Additionally, he earned sixth at the Grant Thornton Invitational, proving his competitive instincts remain sharp. His 27th position in FedExCup standings (1,070 points) reflects steady accumulation throughout the season.

3. Michael Thorbjornsen: Young Talent Ready to Capitalize at TPC Deere Run

Michael Thorbjornsen stands out as the most intriguing value selection. The 23-year-old Stanford graduate has shown remarkable driving prowess, ranking 16th off the tee (+0.46). Moreover, his powerful game provides significant advantages on TPC Deere Run’s lengthy layout.

His course history creates additional optimism. Previously, Thorbjornsen finished T2 at 24-under par in 2024, demonstrating a clear understanding of the venue’s requirements. Subsequently, he recorded 17th at 14-under in 2023, proving consistent comfort at TPC Deere Run. His solid ball-striking foundation suits this venue perfectly.

Recent form shows encouraging signs despite a modest world ranking (103rd). He delivered T2 at Corales Puntacana before following with T33 at the Byron Nelson. Additionally, his 372 FedExCup points (84th position) reflect steady professional development. Most notably, his strokes gained total has improved to +0.79 over his last five starts.

4. Jake Knapp: Explosive Potential Meets John Deere Classic Opportunity

Jake Knapp brings tremendous upside following his breakthrough 2025 campaign. Currently ranked 98th in the world, he owns one victory this season while maintaining 54th in FedExCup standings (668 points). His statistical profile reveals interesting contrasts that favor TPC Deere Run’s setup.

Knapp’s putting excellence stands out immediately. He ranks 24th in strokes gained putting (+0.37), crucial for converting scoring opportunities. However, his driving struggles (126th, -0.11) create strategic challenges. Fortunately, TPC Deere Run’s wider fairways minimize this weakness while emphasizing approach play and putting.

His approach game ranks respectably at 67th (+0.18), providing a solid foundation for scoring. Recently, he won one event in his last five starts, though he missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open. Nevertheless, his average driving distance of 302.8 yards provides adequate length for this venue. His downturn (-2.29 over the last five events) represents the primary concern.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

5. Denny McCarthy: Elite Putting Specialist Targets John Deere Classic Success

Denny McCarthy rounds out the rankings based on proven putting excellence and steady performance. His elite short game provides his greatest weapon on TPC Deere Run’s pristine surfaces. Currently, he ranks 8th in strokes gained putting (+0.62), exceptional for any scoring environment.

Additionally, his approach play has improved significantly, ranking 57th (+0.28) while maintaining 35th in total strokes gained (+0.62). His 37th FedExCup position (912 points) reflects steady season-long performance. Furthermore, his 43rd world ranking demonstrates his position among the upper tier of golf.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Recent form shows encouraging trends. He recorded two top-20 finishes in his last five events while averaging 10-under across those starts. Furthermore, he finished within five strokes of the leader once, indicating contention capability. His consistent ball-striking and elite putting create a dangerous combination on birdie-friendly tracks.

Who will emerge victorious in this wide-open John Deere Classic field? Share your predictions in the comments below!