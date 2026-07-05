John Deere Classic 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

At the time of writing, Lucas Glover (an eagle, a birdie, and a bogey in R3) and Lee Hodges (six birdies and two bogeys in R3) will head into the final round of the John Deere Classic tied for first, and neither has much of a cushion. Nine players sit within four shots of the lead going into the final round. The 2026 John Deere Classic arrives as the PGA Tour’s 27th event—the Tour will then split into two events: the Genesis Scottish Open in Scotland (purse: $9 million, 500 FedExCup points) and the ISCO Championship (purse: $4 million, 300 FedExCup points), both from July 9-12. The leaderboard at TPC Deere Run is tough and will decide who takes the trophy and the biggest winner’s purse the championship has yet to offer.

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The prize purse at the TPC Deere Run has increased over the years: $8 million in 2024, with winner Davis Thompson pocketing $1,440,000, and $8.4 million in 2025, with winner Brian Campbell bagging $1,512,000.

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This year’s total prize purse is $8.8 million, with the winner’s share at $1,584,000 (standard 18% payout for the full-field event). Every player who made the 36-hole cut will take home a paycheck, including the last player to tie at 65th, who will win $18,920.

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Here’s a detailed breakdown of the purse for all the players who make the cut.

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Position Prize Money 1 $1,584,000.00 2 $959,200.00 3 $607,200.00 4 $431,200.00 5 $360,800.00 6 $319,000.00 7 $297,000.00 8 $275,000.00 9 $257,400.00 10 $239,800.00 11 $222,200.00 12 $204,600.00 13 $187,000.00 14 $169,400.00 15 $160,600.00 16 $151,800.00 17 $143,000.00 18 $134,200.00 19 $125,400.00 20 $116,600.00 21 $107,800.00 22 $99,000.00 23 $91,960.00 24 $84,920.00 25 $77,880.00 26 $70,840.00 27 $68,200.00 28 $65,560.00 29 $62,920.00 30 $60,280.00 31 $57,640.00 32 $55,000.00 33 $52,360.00 34 $50,160.00 35 $47,960.00 36 $45,760.00 37 $43,560.00 38 $41,800.00 39 $40,040.00 40 $38,280.00 41 $36,520.00 42 $34,760.00 43 $33,000.00 44 $31,240.00 45 $29,480.00 46 $27,720.00 47 $25,960.00 48 $24,552.00 49 $23,320.00 50 $22,616.00 51 $22,088.00 52 $21,560.00 53 $21,208.00 54 $20,856.00 55 $20,680.00 56 $20,504.00 57 $20,328.00 58 $20,152.00 59 $19,976.00 60 $19,800.00 61 $19,624.00 62 $19,448.00 63 $19,272.00 64 $19,096.00 65 $18,920.00 66 $18,744.00 67 $18,568.00 68 $18,392.00 69 $18,216.00 70 $18,040.00 71 $17,864.00 72 $17,688.00 73 $17,512.00 74 $17,336.00 75 $17,160.00 76 $16,984.00 77 $16,808.00 78 $16,632.00 79 $16,456.00 80 $16,280.00 81 $16,104.00 82 $15,928.00 83 $15,752.00 84 $15,576.00 85 $15,400.00 86 $15,224.00 87 $15,048.00 88 $14,872.00 89 $14,696.00 90 $14,520.00

Money is only part of what’s at stake at TPC Deere Run. The championship winner earns 500 FedEx Cup points as the standard allocation. Along with that, the winner will also earn 38 Official World Golf Ranking points based on the field’s strength. The points could help boost the winner’s average ranking, helping them qualify for lucrative PGA Tour Signature Events.

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Apart from that, the winner will also receive a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and earn spots at the Masters, the PGA Championship, and the Players Championship.

The competition at the John Deere Classic is getting interesting, and some facts about the championship make it noteworthy.

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Details you must know about the championship

The 71-yard TPC Deere Run carries a history of its own. Its 18 holes are named for a different era of the land’s past.

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For example, the 15th hole (484 yards, par 4) is called Coaltown to honor the immigrant miners who once worked on a local vein running under the property. The 16th (158 yards, par 3) is called Mother Earth, marking the land where Native Americans settled as far back as 5,000 years ago. The 18th (476 yards, par 4) is called Conquistador (Spanish for “one who conquers”), referencing a famous Arabian stallion that was once bred on the Friendship Farm property. Moreover, the opening hole (395 yards, par 4) is called Grand Detour to honor the village of Grand Detour, where John Deere built his first steel plow in 1837. TPC Deere Run sits 70 miles from the village.

Besides that, the prize money at the John Deere Classic runs well behind Sunday’s check. The tournament’s charitable arm, Birdies for Charity, which launched in 1993, has raised more than $189 million for local nonprofits. This has been in place since the event began as the Quad Cities Open in 1971. As per the official record, last year alone brought in $16.9 million for around 450 charities.

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As for the players, the John Deere Classic is a favorite. The event has a reputation for working as a launchpad. 24 players have earned their first PGA Tour win at the John Deere Classic. A strong finish here could lead to exemptions in the Open Championship. Davis Thompson used that path in 2024, closing on a tournament-record 28 under to claim his maiden Tour title.