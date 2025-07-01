John Deere Classic 2025: Weather Reports for All 4 Rounds Explored

The John Deere Classic returns to TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, from July 3–6, bringing with it the promise of low scores, breakthrough performances, and a purse boosted to $8.4 million, which was just $8 million last year. And our defending champion, Davis Thompson, who secured his first and so far only PGA Tour title here in 2024 along with a $1.44 million payday, is back to defend his crown.

Thompson is, however, not the only one drawing attention this week. Fresh off a playoff win at the Rocket Classic, 20-year-old Aldrich Potgieter is back in action after a short break in South Africa. Ben Griffin has also been turning heads this season, and not so quietly anymore. With two wins already under his belt, if there’s anyone who can make a charge this week, it’s him.



And the most surprising is Rickie Fowler, who is making a return to TPC Deere Run after 15 years. His last and only appearance here was back in 2010. The only reason he is attending this event is to get some FedExCup standings. Currently, he is sitting at No. 72, not so good for a 5-time PGA Tour winner.

The John Deere Classic remains a favorite for rising stars. And the only thing that could come between a player’s win is the unpredictable and unforgiving weather. The early part of the week is forecast to bring classic Illinois summer conditions: hot, dry, and breezy, giving players a solid chance to adjust to firm fairways and quick greens. Temperatures are expected to climb steadily through the practice rounds, with Wednesday and Thursday likely to be the warmest, setting up a fast and fiery start to the tournament.

Rounds 1 and 2 are expected to be played in typical summertime heat, with Friday’s Fourth of July round looking especially warm and sunny, accompanied by a moderate breeze out of the west. But things could shift as the weekend approaches.

A developing weather system may roll in by Saturday, bringing increased wind, rain, and the potential storms. While highs are still projected to stay above 90°F, players will need to be ready for changing conditions, especially if the breeze picks up and the greens soften under the threat of weekend showers.

With the weather set to shift through the week, fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action. From early tee times to weekend drama, every round could bring surprises. Here’s how to watch the 2025 John Deere Classic live.

How to watch John Deree Classic live?

Fans can catch all the action from the 2025 John Deere Classic on Golf Channel and CBS throughout the week. Coverage begins on Thursday and Friday from 4–7 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, while the weekend broadcast is split between both networks.

On Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel will air the early coverage from 1–3 p.m. ET, followed by CBS from 3–6 p.m. ET, bringing viewers right into the heart of moving day and the final stretch.

For those watching online, PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will offer exclusive early-round coverage, including featured groups starting at 7:45 a.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, and from 8 a.m. ET over the weekend.

Paramount+ will stream CBS’s coverage, while NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will simulcast the Golf Channel feed, giving fans multiple ways to follow every shot, storyline, and leaderboard shift as it happens.

In short, this week has all the ingredients for a thrilling finish. All eyes now turn to Silvis. Will there be an underdog winning title again, or will it be a familiar name?