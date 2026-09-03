‘Joke Has Gone On Long Enough’: PGA Tour Pro Issues Furious Statement Against Air France After Losing His Golf Clubs

PGA Tour Champ Matthieu Pavon has apparently had enough of his golf bag taking a solo trip. The PGA Tour winner took to X on Thursday to call out Air France after his golf bag was reportedly stuck somewhere between Birmingham and Miami for three days.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Three days now that my golf bag has been stuck between Birmingham and Miami,” Pavon wrote on X. “Clearly, it decided to play its own tournament…”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Frenchman then made it clear that the situation was becoming a real problem. “Air France, my job is pretty hard to do with my hands in my pockets,” Pavon added. “Shall we get it back on the right flight now? The joke has gone on long enough.”

Considering what is inside a professional golfer’s travel bag, this is not exactly a suitcase that can be easily replaced at the airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

For most travelers, losing a bag for a few days is frustrating. For a professional golfer, it can be a much bigger headache. Pavon’s golf bag contains the equipment he relies on to practice and compete. While a player can potentially replace clothes or toiletries, replacing a carefully fitted set of clubs is a very different situation.

That makes Pavon’s “hands in my pockets” comment more than just a joke.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old did not reveal exactly what caused the delay or whether Air France has provided him with a firm delivery time. He also did not say whether the airline had located the bag beyond his description of it being stuck between Birmingham and Miami. For now, his X post is the main public account of the situation.

Matthieu Pavon has already experienced the highs of life on the PGA Tour. He became the first Frenchman to win a PGA Tour event in the modern era when he claimed the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. He held off Nicolai Hojgaard by one stroke to secure his breakthrough victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

That season turned Pavon into one of the more interesting European names on the PGA Tour. He also finished fifth at the 2024 U.S. Open and qualified for the 2024 Tour Championship. The 2026 season, however, has been less straightforward.

Pavon has made 20 PGA Tour starts this season and has recorded four top-25 finishes. His best result came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th.

ADVERTISEMENT

His recent run has been tougher. Pavon missed the cut in several consecutive events, including the John Deere Classic, Genesis Scottish Open, 3M Open, Rocket Classic and Wyndham Championship. So, understandably, the last thing he needs is his golf equipment disappearing somewhere in the middle of an international flight.

Pavon also has another important event coming up. He is set to play the FedEx Open de France at Golf National from September 24 to 27. The event will be his ninth appearance at the French Open, according to L’Équipe. Playing in front of a home crowd is clearly something Pavon values, but before he can think about that, he needs his clubs back.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, his message to Air France is pretty simple. Three days is already too long. The golf bag has apparently had its own adventure between Birmingham and Miami, but Pavon would probably prefer it to stop sightseeing and return to its actual owner. And judging by his final line, his patience is running out.