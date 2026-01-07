Jon Rahm Addresses Family Tragedy That Pushed Brooks Koepka to Exit LIV Golf

With the new season coming up, all the focus should be on the renowned stars and whether they are able to up their game from last year. Instead, all eyes are on one man: Brooks Koepka. While LIV Golf was busy in planning some drastic changes for 2026, they received a shocker when Koepka decided to part ways with the league. Immediately after his decision was made public, a string of reactions followed. With the situation still sensitive, Jon Rahm has shared his honest take on the matter.

Rahm joined Drew Stoltz and Colt Knost for an episode of the Subpar podcast. Reflecting on Koepka’s decision, the LIV Golf icon said that the former was dealing with something in his personal life.

“I know, I don’t know what happened, but I know he was dealing with some stuff off the golf course. I still don’t know what’s happened,” said Rahm. He also pointed out that he was well aware of the fact that Keopka would take such a decision. “I had an idea, but more through him than the league itself,” he added.

Continuing on the topic, Rahm pointed out that he was aware of how Jena Sims suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2025.

“I saw they made an announcement about a miscarriage. Luckily, I can’t say what that feels like. I don’t wish it on anybody. I know that’s tough on some people. I wish him the best. I’ve had some great times with Brooks on the golf course. Obviously, in the ’23 Masters, we had that playoff in ’24 at Greenbrier,” Rahm concluded.

As the duo shared many happy memories of sharing the fairway together, Rahm did wish that the partnership had lasted a little longer. But with Koepka seemingly interested in joining the PGA, Rahm is up for igniting a fresh competition with his American counterpart. Meanwhile, it is true that Koepka is trying to get himself into the PGA. But his road to the fairway will be anything but smooth.

PGA Tour insider delivers brutal reality about Brooks Koepka’s return

Firstly, the PGA’s rulebook does not allow a golfer from LIV or any other unauthorized league to compete right away. All of them have to serve a one-year ban from the date they last represented the unauthorized league. Thus, going by this rule, Koepka last competed in August. So he would not be cleared by the PGA until mid 2026at least. However, there have been rumors about the league making an exemption for Koepka.

Now, it is not clear whether the US golfer would get an exemption or not. But in an episode of ‘Shotgun Start,’ the hosts pointed towards a whole different legal challenge. “He can’t just be showing up at Palm Springs AMX in like five weeks. It just can’t,” the hosts said. “Brooks Koepka is a golfer. This isn’t like Taiwan, where the State Department needs to meet over every word. Jay Monahan can pick up the phone and say, We’d love to have you. We don’t need to pore over every word in one of the global home meeting rooms to just release this milk toast garbage,” they further added.

As this might come as a bummer for fans, it is indeed true. Koepka’s three PGA Championships and a couple of U.S. Open titles will allow him to get into the field for Quail Hollow, Oakmont, and the Masters. Unfortunately, these achievements are not enough to allow him into the premium events like the American Express, Bay Hill, and others. Thus, with the path towards comeback looking murky, fans will be eager to find out how exactly will Brooks Koepka’s 2026 will look like.