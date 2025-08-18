Jon Rahm Admits Feeling Discontent Even After Winning 2025 LIV Golf Title Over One Frustrating Factor

When Jon Rahm shocked the golf world by joining LIV in late 2023, debates erupted instantly. Many wondered if the Masters champion had traded prestige for pay. Two seasons later, Rahm answered critics with a steady climb to the top of LIV’s points race. His 2025 season ended in drama, with the Spaniard crowned champion despite not lifting a single trophy.

Rahm told the media, “Still slightly bittersweet. Like, I know I’m supposed to be happy. It’s a great moment. But it just doesn’t feel great to finish the year losing two playoff games. Have a great Sunday today, and then hit the pin and an unfortunate moment on the playoff hole. That part doesn’t feel great, so I’m sure over time I’ll get over that, and I really appreciate what I’ve done this year. To be able to win the season without actually winning a tournament, I know eventually I’ll be proud of that. Right now, it’s slightly more something I’m going to suffer over a little bit more, and it may never be replicated.” The playoff itself unfolded on the 18th hole, a par-4. Both Rahm and Sebastián Muñoz had finished at 22-under after regulation, forcing extra holes. On the first playoff hole, Muñoz delivered under pressure with a birdie 3, while Rahm made a par 4. That single stroke sealed Muñoz’s victory in the event and left Rahm to reflect on the near-miss—even as he secured the season-long individual title.

Rahm further stated, “You need a lot of coincidences to go on exactly as the year Joaquín had. He’s won five times; he’s played incredible golf. That point is hard to dispute when you look at Niemann’s record. In 2025, he lifted five trophies—Adelaide, Singapore, Mexico City, Virginia, and the United Kingdom. His dominance in those weeks gave him the highest win total on LIV’s schedule, making Rahm’s acknowledgment of his rival’s case all the more grounded. One could argue he was probably the more deserving guy to win this”. Niemann’s Round 3 in Indianapolis backed it up—he shot 66 with five birdies and two bogeys, a clutch finish that forced the playoff with Rahm and showed his form extended beyond just his five wins.

But we have the points system that we have, and somehow, I don’t know how, I managed to pull through and get it done. Extremely proud of that. I did what I needed to do today. I went out there, shot 60. Had one bad swing all day on 14, which cost me a bogey, but gave myself the best chance. On 18 after hitting that close I definitely thought it was going to be a really good chance. The Individual Champion is decided by the total points earned across 13 events, so every round and every shot counts. A low score like a 60 can make the difference in the standings, while even one mistake, such as a bogey, can feel costly. In the end, performing under pressure and finishing strong is what secures the title.

Yet Sebastián Muñoz stood tall. Rahm admired his rival’s nerve, adding, “Kudos to Sebastian for finishing the way he did. That up-and-down on 17 was incredible and then playing 18 the way he needed to twice in a row is fantastic.” Muñoz closed with a brilliant 65 in Round 3, highlighted by seven birdies and just one bogey, then backed it up with a playoff birdie on 18 to edge Rahm, leaving the Spaniard with another near-miss.

Even in defeat, Rahm reflected with pride. “I still can live with my head held high knowing that I’ve given it my all every single shot of the season,” he declared.

Milk, Bricks, and LIV Golf Glory: Jon Rahm’s Indy Celebration

Jon Rahm kept his promise in Indianapolis with a celebration straight from the city’s racing playbook. Four days before the event, he vowed to honor local tradition if he won. True to his word, the Spaniard lifted a bottle of milk and kissed the famed yard of bricks after clinching the LIV Golf title.

Indianapolis is home to the Indianapolis 500 and Brickyard 400, where winners drink milk and kiss the bricks, a ritual dating back to 1936. Rahm admitted before the event, “I’m aware of the Indy traditions. If I win here, I’ll make sure to do it.”

After draining his final putt, Rahm delivered. He lifted a bottle of milk, took a long sip, poured it over his head, then crouched to kiss the yard of bricks. “This is for Indy,” he exclaimed, as fans roared. The celebration showed a lighter side of the fiery Spaniard. “It’s special,” Rahm said. “I wanted to show respect to the city and its traditions. This is bigger than just golf.” By leaning into Indy’s culture, Rahm turned his victory into a moment that stretched beyond the leaderboard.