Jon Rahm & Co. Hit With $20 Million Bad News After Patrick Reed Walked Away from LIV

LIV Golf was all about the huge contracts it offered to those who joined the league in 2022. This even led to a whopping loss of millions, reportedly around $1.4 billion by 2025. However, the Saudi-backed league has now decided to reduce individual prize money after Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, and others announced they would leave LIV Golf after the 2025 season. This could be a huge blow to Jon Rahm and others. Notably, Rahm has been the individual champion for the past 2 years.

The league announced prize pool changes for the 2026 season. From a whopping $30 million until now, the individual prize pool for the season-long standings will now be reduced to just $10 million, Today’s Golfer reported. Earlier, the individual champion got $18 million from the $30 million prize money. However, he will now get only $6, a third of the previous amount. The runner-up’s prize is down from $8 million to $3 million, and the third-place finisher will now receive $1 million, down from $4 million.

This drastic prize money change comes amid declining star power. Elite golfers like Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed have left the Saudi-backed league. Koepka announced his decision in December 2025, citing family as his reason. In an official statement released by the 5x major champion’s representatives, he said that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

He then applied for a membership on the PGA Tour at the start of January and was reinstated. In fact, the American professional has already made his return with the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open, although the results aren’t what he would have hoped for. He carded rounds of 73-68-73-70 to finish T56 at 4-under par 284.

Patrick Reed, on the other hand, announced his decision on January 28, 2026. The 9x PGA Tour winner has already made his intentions clear to play on the DP World Tour, complete in the top 10 in the Race to Dubai rankings, and earn his way back on the PGA Tour.

The declining star power and reduced individual prize pool raise concerns for LIV Golf. However, the league has balanced it by increasing team winnings. The weekly prize money is now $30 million, up from $25 million. Also, unlike previous years, where only the top three teams at an event earned money, all participating teams will get some financial reward. The table below shows the breakup of the weekly and season-ending Team Championship prize money:

Position Weekly Prize ($10 million) Team Championship Prize ($40 million) 1 $3,000,000 $11,200,000 2 $1,500,000 $6,500,000 3 $900,000 $4,800,000 4 $700,000 $3,200,000 5 $650,000 $2,600,000 6 $600,000 $2,400,000 7 $550,000 $2,200,000 8 $500,000 $2,000,000 9 $450,000 $1,600,000 10 $400,000 $1,320,000 11 $300,000 $1,040,000 12 $250,000 $760,000 13 $200,000 $480,000

Reportedly, LIV Golf is also setting aside a new $2.3 million purse. The league is handing out the money from this purse to the top 3 teams at the end of the season. The top teams get $1 million, followed by $800,000 for the runner-up and $500,000 for the third position finisher. It will be up to the team captains to decide how to allocate this fund. With that, the total season’s purse reaches around $470 million.

While this financial shake-up is a major change, it is only one piece of a broader set of changes signaling a new direction for the league.

Format changes and league-wide adjustments for the 2026 season

LIV Golf announced 2026 format updates on January 27, 2026. These new changes emphasize competitive integrity, global growth, and team value. The season will start from February 4-7, 2026, at ROSHN Group LIV Golf Riyadh. These changes incorporate player and stakeholder feedback to reward consistency and enhance team golf.​

One of the biggest changes made is the switch from a 54-hole to a 72-hole format. Many golfers, including Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, and Jon Rahm, reacted strongly to the news of the switch. Scott O’Neil made this decision to better comply with the OWGR eligibility rules.

Another change made to comply with the OWGR rules is an increase of three wild-card spots. From the previous roster of 54 golfers, LIV Golf is moving up to 57. The league added merit-based spots for Asian Order of Merit and LIV Golf Promotions event winners.

With roster changes, the Lock Zone has expanded. Now, the top 34 players will be in the Lock Zone, up from 24. This secures around 60% of the field. The Open Zone covers positions 35-46, which is about 20%. Previously, there were 24 spots in the Open Zone. The Drop Zone or relegation increases to the top 10 golfers.

The 2026 format overhaul shows LIV Golf is leaning into structural reform. with longer events and expanded rosters designed to strengthen its competitive standing on the global stage. At the same time, the sharp reduction in individual season-long payouts and the departure of high-profile players underline the financial and roster pressures that will shape the league’s next chapter.