Jon Rahm & Co. Keep Receiving Silent Treatment from Tiger Woods Despite PGA Tour’s Olive Branch

Butch Harmon got the silent treatment from Tiger Woods just before they parted ways in 2002. LIV golfers, including Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, are receiving the same from the 15-time major winner. In fact, the Spaniard has been facing it since he moved to LIV Golf at the end of 2023. With Brooks Koepka leaving LIV Golf and reapplying for PGA Tour membership, the tour has proposed a path back for others. Now, although Woods has agreed to it, there’s no special treatment for Jon Rahm.

“Actually the CEO is Brian, so they need to talk to Brian, need to write a letter to Jay and Brian to get the ball rolling,” Tiger Woods said when a reporter asked him if he plans to contact any eligible LIV golfer to come back to the PGA Tour before the deadline.

When Koepka reapplied for PGA Tour membership, there were several discussions about the path back and the punishment. Rory McIlroy had said that he should be allowed back without harsh consequences, while Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee opposed his view. Michael Kim even revealed that many professionals on the tour didn’t like the idea. But after a lot of back-and-forth, the tour has proposed a pathway.

Under Brian Rolapp’s leadership, the Tour opened a Returning Member Program. It gives a defined route back for a small, elite group of LIV defectors who meet performance and tenure benchmarks.

Only the golfers who won majors or flagship PGA Tour events between 2022 and 2025 and have been away for at least two seasons can enroll in this program to return to the PGA Tour by February 2, 2026. This means that Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Smith are eligible.

​Rolapp has also been explicit that returning players must accept “significant financial consequences” and accountability.

Since Tiger Woods sits on the PGA Tour’s policy board and chairs the Future Competition Committee, he certainly would have had a say in this. He also gave the reason why the program makes perfect sense.

Imago October 12, 2025, Madrid, Madrid, Spain: Jon Rahm of Spain during the Open de Espaoa presented by Madrid, R4 Final, golf tournament of DP World Tour at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on October 12, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. Madrid Spain – ZUMAa181 20251012_zaa_a181_289 Copyright: xOscarxJ.xBarrosox

“No. I thought we hit — yes, there are opinions from both sides. We’re not going to satisfy everyone. We know that. But the whole idea is to make our tour better than what it was. With Brooks’ addition to the TOUR, it does. It makes it a better place to play,” Tiger Woods remarked.

“Now with players who have earned equity, and there are four more years of potential earning of equity for these players, the fact that they own the TOUR, if Brooks plays, it puts more money in their pocket. It’s a win for everyone.”

The PGA Tour is offering equity in its business entity over the next four years. This program aims to offer incentives to professionals who stayed loyal to the organization.

Now, as Brooks Koepka joins the PGA Tour, it could bring more viewership and revenue for the organization, which means more money for equity holders.

But while Woods is supportive of the program for the return path, he still won’t connect with Jon Rahm and ask him to come back to the PGA Tour. The 82x PGA Tour winner has not talked to Rahm since his LIV Golf move.

In February 2024, Rahm revealed that he texted Woods when he signed with LIV.

He wanted to explain it was a “personal decision” and that he had “nothing against anybody,” but Woods never replied. Rahm contrasted that silence with Rory McIlroy’s reaction.

The LIV golfer has said that the Northern Irishman had been supportive both publicly and privately, while Woods’ non‑response clearly disappointed him. Some media outlets have amplified it, saying Rahm claims that Tiger Woods ghosted him. And he is not the only one.

Tiger Woods had cut ties with Bryson DeChambeau, too.

“Yeah, I’m not going to throw anyone under the bus. He’s been a great friend. I texted him on his birthday. It is what it is,” the 2x US Open winner said about Tiger Woods in March 2023.

The 2019 Masters champion connected with DeChambeau after his 2024 US Open win. The 9x PGA Tour winner said that the 15x major champion approached him on the practice range at Royal Troon ahead of The Open Championship in July 2024 to personally congratulate him on the victory. But reportedly, since then, there have been no personal acknowledgments whatsoever from Woods.

Even though Tiger Woods won’t personally approach Jon Rahm, he has made a lot of effort to establish the Returning Member Program.

Tiger Woods’ role in creating the Returning Member Program

As chair of the Future Competition Committee and a powerful voice on the Tour’s policy board, Woods was at the center of the decision-making process for Koepka’s return. This included reviewing his December 23, 2025, letter to CEO Brian Rolapp and Commissioner Jay Monahan.

Woods revealed they “worked through Christmas and into the early part of the year” on the program. All the meetings and discussions were aimed to create a fair and justifiable program.

The 15x major champion even led negotiations on Koepka’s plan.

He made key decisions regarding the length of Koepka’s time away, financial penalties, tour integration, and bonus eligibility. The 5x major champion met face to face with Brian Rolapp on the application day and agreed to all the terms: a $5 million charity donation, no Player Equity Program access for five years, no 2026 FedEx Cup bonus, and earning signature event spots.

While the PGA Tour has officially opened a path for players like Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods’ continued silence makes it clear that for him, the door to personal reconciliation remains firmly closed.