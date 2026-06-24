Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton Land Major Breakthrough After Bitter DP World Tour

After ending a dispute with the DP World Tour that lasted nearly three years, the 2-time major champion Jon Rahm and his Legion XIII teammate Tyrell Hatton secured conditional releases for the current season. The two LIV golfers are now set to tee off for their first event co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour.

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The DP World Tour is set to stage the Genesis Scottish Open next month and has invited leading European Ryder Cup stars to the Renaissance Club. The event will take place from July 9 to 12 and will award both the Race to Dubai rankings and FedEx Cup points.

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The Genesis Scottish Open Championship Director, Rory Colville, said: “The Genesis Scottish Open continues to attract one of the strongest fields in world golf, and we are delighted to welcome so many of Europe’s leading Ryder Cup stars back to The Renaissance Club.”

The 2021 US Open champion, Jon Rahm, and Tyrell Hatton are now DP World Tour members, earning eligibility for the event. Rahm reached an agreement with the tour after settling his long debates and outstanding fines this May.

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This will be Rahm’s first non-major PGA Tour-affiliated event and the fifth tournament he agreed to play to maintain the DPWT membership.

The appearance comes after Rahm brutally missed the cut at the US Open, shooting an 8-over 75 in the second round. Despite the setback, the Spaniard has enjoyed a strong 2026 season, highlighted by a win at LIV Hong Kong and consecutive runner-up finishes at LIV Golf Riyadh and LIV Golf Adelaide.

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As for Legion XIII player Tyrell Hatton, he also resolved his long-standing battle with the DP World Tour in February. Hatton has had a strong season so far and came to Shinnecock fresh off a victory at LIV Golf Andalucía.

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“My swing has obviously not been in a great place, so trying to get it back to where we would like it to be,” Tyrrell said during the Andalucía press conference. “So yeah, those feelings felt pretty awful. It felt like I was getting closer at the back end of last week, and then I flew here, and like hitting balls outside again, and it felt pretty awful on Tuesday and yesterday.”

That said, the LIV golfers will be on the field back-to-back after a seven-week-long break. With only four tournaments on the schedule, LIV is set to hold an upcoming event in the UK after The Open Championship in July.

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Although the Genesis Scottish Open marks an important return for Jon Rahm, he may still have a long way ahead before becoming eligible for the PGA Tour.

Rahm and Hatton will be accompanied by their teammates Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, and Sepp Straka at the Genesis Scottish Open. The field has also invited other European players, including Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and Viktor Hovland.