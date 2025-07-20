Jon Rahm Asserts He Can Be on Scottie Scheffler’s Level Despite Struggles at the Open

Scottie Scheffler isn’t just dominating professional golf — he’s doing it with a mindset that rivals legends. “I would equate him — at least in terms of mentality — to an athlete like Michael Jordan or Tiger Woods… he uses the tiniest of slights… and makes sure you can use it to fire yourself up to do the next thing.” That’s how Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner described Scheffler on their podcast, echoing what much of the golf world already believes: Scottie Scheffler is operating at a level few others have ever reached.

And it is not just the podcast hosts who agree on that. Jon Rahm, who had a tough outing at The Open Championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland, agrees with them, too. Rahm carded a 1 under par on the last day to finish at 3 under par, securing T34 on the leaderboard. That is nearly 14 strokes behind the consistent Scottie Scheffler, who won the event. Rahm was full of praise for the growth shown by the four-time Major winner.

“Very few players have been able to do what he’s done. He’s won three majors in three years — or four years. No, three years. Won nine times last season, and he keeps going on. He’s doing what everybody wants to do.” Rahm stated. Scheffler claimed his first-ever win on the PGA Tour in 2022 at the WM Phoenix Open. In the last four years, he has outdone himself, claiming fifteen more wins, en route to being World No. 1. This includes a ridiculous stretch during the 2024 season, right after Rahm left for LIV Golf, where Scheffler recorded 7 wins on the PGA Tour.

The two seasons before Scheffler won his first PGA Tour title, Scheffler carded 15 top 10 finishes, including a runner-up position at the World Golf Championships and third at the Memorial Tournament. It seemed like he could never get over the hump before his victory in Arizona. “What I keep reminding myself is he was able to turn things around drastically. From not being able to close out early on some of the chances he had to getting it done often. If he’s been able to do it, all of us are able to do it.” The Spaniard further added.

“I’ve definitely played really high, and I’ve had my battles against him head to head, and it’s always been a lot of fun. I’m optimistic that I can get to that level as well. Obviously it’s not easy, but I’m optimistic it can be done.” The 2023 Masters Champion professed. And the respect between the two is mutual, as Scheffler had previously mentioned that the one thing he misses from LIV Golf is the fact that a lot of good competitors went away, especially Rahm.

Scheffler misses the competition against Jon Rahm

“To be completely honest, Jon [Rahm] was one of my favourite people to play against. We had some good battles throughout the years and I was pretty surprised that he decided to take the money and leave.” Scheffler had stated previously. Rahm and Scheffler were involved in some heavy battles, especially during the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. They played each other in singles play, where Scheffler held a slight edge, before Rahm carded a valuable birdie on the last hole to tie the contest.

Fans were very recently treated to another classic encounter between the Spaniard and the American at the 2025 PGA Championship. Rahm was the only person who was able to draw level with Scottie Scheffler during the weekend, when they momentarily had the same score on the 11th hole.

However, Rahm succumbed to pressure, carding a bogey and two double bogeys across the 16th, 17th, and 18th holes to finish seven strokes behind the eventual winner. Yet, it still remains as a stark reminder of the threat Jon Rahm poses to Scottie Scheffler. Can he continue to bring the same fervour in the future, or will Scottie Scheffler put an insurmountable gap between him and the rest of the field?