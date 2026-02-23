Jon Rahm at Career Crossroads After LIV Golf’s Peace Deal With DP World Tour Falls Apart

Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson And Phil Mickelson At LIV Golf press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz in Miami – 03 Apr 2024 Captain Jon Rahm of Legion XIII GC shown, Captain Phil Mickelson of HyFlyers GC not shown and Captain Bubba Watson of RangeGoats GC not shown speak at a press conference during the practice round before the start of LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral in Miami. Miami United States Copyright: xKylexMazzax/xSOPAxImagesx KMZ_4517

Jon Rahm’s Ryder Cup future is suddenly hanging by a thread. The DP World Tour has drawn a firm line ahead of the 2026 season, offering conditional releases to eight LIV Golf players. However, the name of the Spaniard did not feature in that list. Why? Because he was not ready to agree to the clauses put forward by the DP World Tour. As such, Rahm’s Ryder Cup future is in serious jeopardy because a truce between the DP World Tour and LIV Golf has collapsed.

For two long years, a “Standstill Agreement” has been protecting the LIV players from immediate suspensions while their fines were under appeal. That same deal helped Rahm meet minimum event requirements and play the Ryder Cup despite being in dispute with the tour. Recent reports reveal that the LIV Golf authority had requested the DP World Tour to extend the agreement. But unfortunately, the request has been rejected.

Previously, the DP World Tour tried to reach a collective agreement with LIV Golf to resolve all outstanding fines for LIV players in a single settlement. But right before the LIV event in Riyadh on February 4-7, those talks broke down. Instead of continuing discussions with LIV as an organization, the DP World Tour shifted strategy. They decided to approach players individually and lay down the rules.

Eight LIV members, including Tyrrell Hatton and Laurie Canter, agreed to pay outstanding fines, withdraw appeals, and commit to additional DP World Tour events to retain their eligibility. But Rahm decided to remain steadfast in his refusal to pay the fines imposed by the tour for playing LIV events without releases. On one hand, his appeal is still pending, and on the other hand, the protective buffer that allowed him to compete last season no longer exists.

Right from the inception of the Saudi-backed gold league, the DP World Tour has followed a strict stance. But Rahm has declined to pay the hefty fines since 2023, when he became a part of LIV Golf. Notably, the league bore the fines for him till the end of 2025. But now the matters have turned indeed chaotic.

Now, yet again, their unresolved fines and appeals are back in focus. Since the standstill agreement has expired, the DP World Tour is expected to restart formal appeal hearings soon. Past records reveal players who challenged the tour’s disciplinary decisions have not been successful. So if history repeats itself, Rahm would likely lose his appeal. At that stage, LIV Golf could escalate the matter by taking the case to the High Court in London.

But as of now, unless either side compromises soon, the DP World Tour can suspend Rahm. That suspension would mean loss of membership. And without membership, he becomes ineligible for the Ryder Cup.

Meanwhile, players who have agreed to the terms and conditions put forward by DP World Tour do not extend beyond the current year. However, the list of obligations attached to these agreements is extensive.

LIV Golf players under pressure despite agreeing to DP World Tour’s demands

The DP World Tour has raised the participation requirement for the LIV Golf players to 6-8 minimum DP World Tour events throughout the season. It is mandatory to get the approval to play LIV events without fines or suspension.

It doesn’t just end there. LIV golfers who have accepted the DP World Tour’s new conditions would have to go through an extremely demanding schedule. Their core commitment as contracted LIV players would be to appear for at least 14 events under the PIF-backed league. Adding to that, they will have to play at least 2 International Series events on the Asian Tour. (which are LIV-backed tournaments that count separately from the main LIV schedule).

LIV players who challenged the penalties imposed by the DP World Tour have built up a large financial liability over the past two seasons. Sources reveal that they currently owe £675,000 to DP World just for 2025. Taking 2024 into consideration, the total approximately goes up to £1.35 million per player.

Now, while several players are ready to abide by these terms, the individual deals being offered by the DP World Tour only apply to the 2026 season. They do not provide long-term protection. It would also continue for the 2026 season. Thus, the DP World Tour could fine or suspend them again in 2027.