Jon Rahm Breaks Silence on Enduring ‘Overweight’ Jibes from American Fans: ‘It Was Rough’

During Europe's Ryder Cup triumph in 2025, Jon Rahm and his teammates faced a lot of abuse from fans. While some chose to respond, Rahm opted to remain silent.

Rahm opens up about what the sensitive topics hecklers touched in a bid to pester the visitors.

Rahm's humility was on full display during his recent interaction with a content creator.

The European team’s Ryder Cup triumph did not come easy as they had to face a lot of hecklers along the way. Things got so heated that many individuals, including Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, got involved in banter with some fans. But amid all the chaos, Jon Rahm’s calm demeanor left many wondering what it took for him to keep his emotions in check.

“You almost have to make a choice at that point. You either give it back to them, or you don’t. And you know what kind of a person you are. Clearly Rory and Shane fed off of that and did great. I know if I start having banter with the crowd, it’s going to take away from golf, right? So the best I could do was just stay quiet and act like it wasn’t there. That was the best way I could handle it. It was rough. It was a tough week,” Jon Rahm opened up about the Ryder Cup week heckles on the SubPar podcast.

Reuters Golf – The 2023 Ryder Cup – Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy – September 26, 2023 Team Europe’s Jon Rahm during a press conference REUTERS/Phil Noble

Speaking openly, the Spaniard explained that engaging with the crowd would have pulled his focus away from his game. Rory McIlroy was the one who faced the most heckles. So at one point, when the fans were shouting during his putts, he responded with a “shut the f**k up” comment.

Shane Lowry also confronted fans head-on. He gestured toward European fans after an eagle putt, sought marshals for relief, and let out a primal scream on the 17th after a lead-securing putt. On the 10th hole on Saturday, September 27, 2025, he even got a fan ejected when things went overboard. Robert MacIntyre also took a jab by sharing an Instagram post about all the heckles he faced, and yet, the team ended up winning.

However, Jon Rahm said that he wanted to steer away from the banter and focus on his game instead. He knew that trading words would hurt his performance rather than help it.

As Rahm detailed, the abuse began from the moment they arrived on the course till the time they left. Notably, the LIV golfer revealed that he was not aware of the heckles that McIlroy and his group faced. But for their group, it was mostly about their physiques and their involvement with LIV Golf.

“So with me and Tyrrell and Sepp, all three of us rather overweight, two of them with a very far back hairline, and two of us being in LIV,” the Spaniard said.

Rahm’s group at the 2025 Ryder Cup included him, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sepp Straka. Since all of them are overweight, the most common heckles were “fat,” “Turkey,” and using “Ozempic.” And besides that, Hatton and Straka have a far back hairline, prompting chants of hairline appointments. But specifically for him and Hatton, who joined LIV Golf, some fans shouted “traitors” and “terrorists.”

However, it was not so much about what they were saying; Jon Rahm’s mindset was more affected by the fact that fans were constantly heckling them from the time they went on the course until they left it. The 11x PGA Tour winner expected heckles. In fact, he even said that it is obvious, and almost every athlete going to an opposing team’s territory has to face it. However, facing them for 10 to 12 long hours was a stiff challenge. But despite all that, Jon Rahm decided to stay silent about everything.

Notably, Rahm has usually steered clear of banter or controversy. In fact, fans see him as one of the most humble among professional golfers.

Jon Rahm’s humbleness on display with a content creator

An Instagram post featuring Jon Rahm which was shared by a content creator on December 20, 2025, went viral. Notably, the content creator didn’t recognize the 2x major winner. While other might have felt offended, Rahm graciously introduced himself. It showed the golfer’s humility and down-to-earth nature despite an elite status. In fact, when the content creator asked Rahm about his success, he gave a modest response.

“I was very lucky,” Rahm said.

He credited luck and the people he met along the way for his achievements instead of taking the credit. The Spaniard even included a reference to a Kobe Bryan quote about focus and opportunity. His humble nature many garnered positive comments from fans.

Jon Rahm’s silence at the Ryder Cup reflects this humbleness and discipline rather than detachment. He chose focus over feeding the noise around him. That same restraint and humility, seen both on the course and off it, continue to shape how fans view him beyond results and rivalries.