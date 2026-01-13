brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/Golf

Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau’s Cryptic Message to Brooks Koepka Speaks Volumes About Their Loyalties

ByMd Saife Fida

Jan 13, 2026 | 6:54 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Golf

Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau’s Cryptic Message to Brooks Koepka Speaks Volumes About Their Loyalties

ByMd Saife Fida

Jan 13, 2026 | 6:54 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

The PGA Tour’s most recent Returning Member Program shifted the entire landscape of professional golf. Brooks Koepka shocked everyone by leaving his massive LIV contract to rejoin the PGA Tour this month through this program, and it created a giant bridge for others like  Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Cameron Smith to move back. Now, all eyes turn to the remaining giants of the LIV Golf to see their next move.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jon Rahm recently broke his silence regarding the sudden departure of his former rival and peer. Rahm made his stance very clear during a tense press conference at the LIV preseason event today. “I’m not planning on going anywhere,” Rahm said. “I wish Brooks the best, and as far as I’m concerned, I’m focused on my team and the league this year, and hopefully we can repeat as champions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryson DeChambeau also added his own mysterious flavor to this brewing drama during a recent interview session. “I have no idea what’s going to happen in a year,” he said, “but what I can tell you is that we’ll do everything possible to make it make sense for both sides.”

This is a developing story..

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved