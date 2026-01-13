Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau’s Cryptic Message to Brooks Koepka Speaks Volumes About Their Loyalties

The PGA Tour’s most recent Returning Member Program shifted the entire landscape of professional golf. Brooks Koepka shocked everyone by leaving his massive LIV contract to rejoin the PGA Tour this month through this program, and it created a giant bridge for others like Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Cameron Smith to move back. Now, all eyes turn to the remaining giants of the LIV Golf to see their next move.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jon Rahm recently broke his silence regarding the sudden departure of his former rival and peer. Rahm made his stance very clear during a tense press conference at the LIV preseason event today. “I’m not planning on going anywhere,” Rahm said. “I wish Brooks the best, and as far as I’m concerned, I’m focused on my team and the league this year, and hopefully we can repeat as champions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryson DeChambeau also added his own mysterious flavor to this brewing drama during a recent interview session. “I have no idea what’s going to happen in a year,” he said, “but what I can tell you is that we’ll do everything possible to make it make sense for both sides.”

This is a developing story..