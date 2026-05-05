Jon Rahm Buries Feud With DP World Tour as LIV Golf Demise Rumors Escalate

Jon Rahm knew a solution would come. He racked up massive penalties, over £2M ($3M) by some accounts, for violating DP World Tour (DPWT) rules by competing in unauthorized LIV Golf series events. His refusal to pay the fines threatened his future not only at DPWT but also in the Ryder Cup. However, as per the latest update, that is no longer a concern.

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In its official statement, DP World Tour updated, “The DP World Tour and Jon Rahm have come to an agreement on conditional releases to play in conflicting tournaments on LIV Golf during the remainder of its 2026 season. This involves payment of all outstanding fines accrued from 2024 to date, along with participation in agreed DP World Tour tournaments (outside the majors) in the remainder of the 2026 season.”

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Rahm confirmed as much at a Virginia press conference. Details remain unclear on how many events he’ll need to play, but he plans to pay the fines, which he’s previously estimated at around $3M.

What does this mean? First off, the pro can now return to DP World Tour events. His last start was a T9 at the 2025 Open de España; until now, he’d been barred unless he paid the fines or accepted the Tour’s March offer. That deal offers conditional 2026 releases to LIV pros who drop their appeals, pay fines, and play two extra events. Eight took it up, but not Rahm.

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At that time, Rahm accused the Tour of “extorting players.” Of course, that added a dent in the system. However, a month later, Rahm chose to withdraw his appeal against the tour’s sanctions, yet he still refused to pay the fines he owed to the tour. This left his Ryder Cup prospects in limbo, as settling those fines is required to regain DP World Tour membership and eligibility to play for Team Europe.

That, in turn, worried pros like Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy, with the latter questioning Rahm’s idea behind rejecting the “generous offer.” Rose, meanwhile, stated at The Players, “I would like to see Jon pay his fines for sure and be a part of the Ryder Cup.”

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In September 2024, Rahm challenged the DP World Tour’s penalties before a U.K. arbitration panel. The appeal let him fulfill the necessary event quotas for DP World Tour qualification, locking in his place on Europe’s Ryder Cup squad. A negative result, everyone knows, would have resulted in a bleak future. However, that no longer seems to be the likely outcome.

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Tour pro, Michael Kim, took a half-hearted dig at that, writing on X, “lol good for both him and DP world tour.”

Meanwhile, this news drops at a delicate time. The deal emerges just a week after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced it would end funding for LIV Golf after the 2026 season. The breakaway circuit now hunts for new backers, with its first such official partnership coming with New York-based Ducera Partners.

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But with PIF’s departure, LIV’s future beyond this season remains uncertain. That has, in turn, affected the pros as well. So, it would not be a stretch to say a similar worry prompted this response out of Rahm, despite his earlier reluctance to pay the fines.

Surely, these conversations are to stick here for a while. But the President of the United States wants bigger things.

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Donald Trump wants something bigger than this for Jon Rahm

“I’d love to see LIV. But I do believe that all of the golfers should be playing – the great golfers – should be playing against each other. I want to see Rory [McIlroy] playing Bryson DeChambeau. I want to see big Jon Rahm play Scottie [Scheffler], who is so great,” said President Donald Trump at the Oval Office earlier this month.

LIV Golf delayed its June New Orleans event, with organizers aiming to reschedule it later this year. The next stop is May 7-10 at Trump National Doral, where Trump will be expected. But hold on a bit. That’s just what the President wants for LIV pros.

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The Tour pros, however, have mixed feelings about that. Brian Harman, for instance, wants the pros to face some consequences. At the Cadillac Championship, he agreed that fans probably want to see the best play together again, but there was “still some sentiment out here, especially with all the lawsuit stuff. That stuff’s going to be tough to get past.”

That lawsuit, originally filed in 2022, was signed by the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson. It goes without saying that some insiders, and even pros, have scar tissue from that moment. So, Trump will have to wait some more.