Jon Rahm & Co. Face Grim Reality as LIV Golf Season Opener Starts on Wrong Foot

LIV Golf’s 2026 Riyadh opener averaged 23,000 U.S. viewers over four days. That is a 21% increase from last year, but the numbers remain small compared to the PGA Tour’s audience. The numbers arrived courtesy of Josh Carpenter, whose post on X confirmed the tournament averaged 23,000 viewers on FS1, FS2, and Fox Business. Last year’s Riyadh event pulled 19,000 over three days. The increase exists. So does the context that makes it irrelevant.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Carperter wrote on X. “I only have a tournament average for LIV Riyadh rather than a round-by-round breakdown: 23,000 over four days on FS1, FS2, and Fox Business. Last year’s tournament averaged 19,000 over three days on FS1/2.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The same weekend, the Waste Management Phoenix Open’s final round drew 4.62 million viewers on NBC. That’s a 200-to-1 ratio. LIV’s debut under the 72-hole format, marketed as a step toward traditional golf legitimacy, couldn’t crack a fraction of the PGA Tour’s reach.

TGL’s early 2026 Season 2 viewership has averaged 551,000 across ESPN networks, including ESPN2 and ABC, across six matches, roughly 24x higher than LIV Golf’s 2026 season-opening event. The numbers are speaking clearly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PGA Tour’s early 2026 numbers are strong. CBS averaged 2.36 million viewers for the Farmers Insurance Open, double last year. The American Express increased by 125%. Justin Rose’s win at Torrey Pines was the most-watched Farmers Insurance Open since 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Night golf under floodlights in Riyadh looked cinematic. Didn’t matter. The 72-hole expansion was supposed to bring legitimacy, alignment with traditional formats, and a path to OWGR points. None of it moved the U.S. needle.

Bryson DeChambeau has 1.8 million YouTube subscribers. Jon Rahm won back-to-back LIV individual titles. Neither has moved the broadcast needle, leaving LIV with star power without audience conversion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The structural problem persists. Carpenter noted earlier that LIV’s fragmented broadcast experience across Fox, FS1, and FS2 makes it difficult for casual viewers to follow coverage consistently. Fans have increasingly called the league a costly disappointment amid mounting evidence that the Fox partnership has failed to deliver promised audience growth. Through 2025’s head-to-head Sundays, the PGA Tour maintained an 18-to-1 viewership advantage.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund has invested billions. The U.S. television audience has not responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIV Golf Riyadh ratings spark uniform fan reaction on X

The reaction landed fast. Same verdict, different keyboards.

ADVERTISEMENT

“23K is hilariously bad,” one fan wrote. Another framed the number in stark terms: “Essentially equates to random TV’s that have those channels turned on. Like some loser bar where LIV cult supporters go to gather.”

The TGL comparison surfaced repeatedly. “I truly can’t believe TGL outperforms LIV,” a user posted — capturing the disbelief that a simulator league in its second season commands more attention than a tour backed by sovereign wealth.

So much for star power. “Bryson and Rahm are two incredibly popular people, yet LIV’s product is so bad they literally can’t get anyone to come watch them play golf,” one commenter wrote. The sentiment echoed across threads.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sarcasm wrote itself. “Growing the game! They paid for 23k views, what a joke!” The phrase — LIV’s own marketing language — turned weapon.

One fan offered the only counterpoint in the data itself: “YOY increase.” The 21% growth is real. So is the ceiling it reveals.