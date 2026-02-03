Jon Rahm & Co. to Earn World Ranking Points at Last but the Terms Will Anger LIV Pros

Things have not been too rosy for LIV Golf of late, but amidst all the troubles, there is finally some good news for the Saudi-backed league. The Official World Golf Ranking has delivered a landmark ruling that will please the administrators. Additionally, the players who defected from traditional tours also have a reason to celebrate.
The OWGR has finally decided to grant the league ranking points. However, there is a caveat. The ruling designates LIV as a “Small Field Tournament,” meaning only the top 10 finishers (plus ties) will receive points in each event.
Official World Golf Ranking Board Announces Decision on LIV Golf Application.
This is a developing story…