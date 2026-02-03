Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeGolf

Jon Rahm & Co. to Earn World Ranking Points at Last but the Terms Will Anger LIV Pros

Pratham Sharma

Share:

Link Copied!

Feb 3, 2026 | 12:51 PM EST

HomeGolf

Jon Rahm & Co. to Earn World Ranking Points at Last but the Terms Will Anger LIV Pros

Pratham Sharma

Share:

Link Copied!

Feb 3, 2026 | 12:51 PM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Things have not been too rosy for LIV Golf of late, but amidst all the troubles, there is finally some good news for the Saudi-backed league. The Official World Golf Ranking has delivered a landmark ruling that will please the administrators. Additionally, the players who defected from traditional tours also have a reason to celebrate.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The OWGR has finally decided to grant the league ranking points. However, there is a caveat. The ruling designates LIV as a “Small Field Tournament,” meaning only the top 10 finishers (plus ties) will receive points in each event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT