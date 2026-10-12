Jon Rahm Commits to DP World Tour Event for First Time Since Rejecting LIV 2.0

Jon Rahm is preparing to begin a new chapter in his professional career. After rejecting LIV Golf’s proposed restructuring, widely referred to as LIV 2.0, the Spanish superstar will make his first appearance at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship, scheduled for November 5–8, 2026, at Yas Links. His commitment marks another significant step in rebuilding his relationship with the DP World Tour amid continued uncertainty surrounding LIV Golf’s future.

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The two-time major champion, who has enjoyed considerable success in the United Arab Emirates, expressed his excitement about competing in Abu Dhabi for the first time.

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“I’ve had some of the best weeks of my career in the UAE, so I’m really looking forward to playing in Abu Dhabi for the first time,” Rahm said (via DP World Tour).

“I’ve heard great things about Yas Links, and I’m looking forward to playing there. It’ll be great to get started in Abu Dhabi before heading to Dubai the following week.”

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Rahm’s return to the DP World Tour comes at a pivotal moment in professional golf. LIV Golf is navigating financial uncertainty after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund withdrew funding, prompting efforts to restructure the breakaway league and build a sustainable business model. However, Rahm has reportedly rejected the proposed terms of LIV 2.0, raising fresh questions about his competitive future and his career.

The Spaniard’s decision to turn to the DP World Tour could be crucial in maintaining his European playing eligibility, strengthening his prospects of representing Europe at the 2027 Ryder Cup and potentially opening a longer-term route back to the PGA Tour.

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Rahm Strengthens His DP World Tour Commitments

The Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship is the penultimate event of the DP World Tour season, making Rahm’s participation particularly significant as the campaign approaches its conclusion. Earlier this year, he signed an agreement with the tour requiring him to compete in at least five DP World Tour events during the 2026 season.

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The agreement resolved a prolonged dispute over fines imposed on Rahm for competing in LIV Golf tournaments without releases when those events conflicted with DP World Tour commitments. Settling the disagreement allowed him to retain his membership and preserve his eligibility for European Ryder Cup selection.

Rahm had already indicated he would participate in the season-ending playoffs. His Abu Dhabi appearance now adds another important stop to his schedule. He will also compete at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai from November 12–15, giving him consecutive opportunities to finish the season strongly on familiar ground.

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His record in the UAE provides further reason for optimism. Rahm has won the DP World Tour Championship three times, in 2017, 2019 and 2022, establishing himself as one of the region’s most successful visiting players. He has also claimed five Rolex Series titles on the DP World Tour, placing him alongside Ryder Cup teammate Tyrrell Hatton among the competition’s most successful players.

LIV 2.0 Rejection Raises Questions About His Future

Rahm’s decision to reject LIV Golf’s proposed restructuring became public on October 7, when his attorney, John Beck, told a U.S. bankruptcy court that the Spaniard had reviewed the terms and found them unacceptable. The development followed LIV Golf’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing and efforts to reorganise its operations with new financing.

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Rahm joined LIV in late 2023 after winning the Masters, becoming one of the league’s most prominent signings. He subsequently secured three consecutive individual season titles, cementing his status as one of the breakaway circuit’s leading players. His rejection of LIV 2.0 therefore represents a significant development for a league seeking stability and continued star power.

The proposed restructuring reportedly included an ownership model that would give players equity stakes in the league and their respective teams. However, Rahm’s refusal to accept the terms has placed his next career move under increased scrutiny.

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Although his decision regarding LIV 2.0 signals a major turning point, the precise terms of his separation and the resolution of any outstanding contractual obligations remain important considerations.

For now, Rahm’s immediate focus appears to be the DP World Tour’s concluding events. His appearances in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will reconnect him with the European circuit, build momentum ahead of 2027, and take another step toward defining his future in an increasingly divided professional golf landscape.