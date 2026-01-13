Jon Rahm Faces Heavy Criticism for Declining PGA Tour’s Peace Offering

Unlike Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm has slammed the door on a PGA Tour comeback. He chose to stay put with LIV and sparked a wildfire of reactions across the golf world.

The Spanish star’s decision came to light when NUCLR Golf broke the news on X, citing sources from Spanish outlet Tengolf.

“#STAYING PUT — Sources familiar tell Spanish Golf outlet @Tengolf that Jon Rahm plans to remain in the LIV Golf League and doesn’t plan to take advantage of the new return pathway offered by the PGA Tour,” the post read.

The decision came as a surprise, especially with Koepka‘s return under the new Returning Member Program to the PGA after leaving LIV on December 23, 2025.

The new program, announced by PGA Tour CEO Ben Rolapp, gives LIV defectors a clear way to get back on the tour.

According to ESPN, for players to be eligible for the program, they need to be away from the PGA for at least 2 years, pay a fine based on a percentage of their LIV earnings, and lose certain benefits, such as the PGA Tour membership they had earned earlier. Players must also give up any ownership stake they have in LIV Golf.

Koepka, the first one to return under this program, agreed to pay $5 million.

Earlier, players coming from LIV had to wait a year to get their cards, but not anymore if your rankings are good enough. But Rahm called this rule “That’s a little ridiculous, I’m sorry,” when the PGA was making Koepka and Victor Perez wait to play. But things have changed now, yet Rahm is not interested.

The reason is his loyalty.

Back in 2023, before his LIV move, he emphasized that staying with the PGA Tour was entirely his choice, not something forced upon him.

“I wasn’t forced into anything. It was my choice to stay,” Rahm said then, adding that he didn’t believe players deserved compensation for rejecting LIV offers since they made their decisions freely.

In December 2023, the two-time major champion shocked everyone by moving to LIV Golf. In his debut season in 2024, he won two events and captured the season-long points championship. His 2025 campaign saw him claim the LIV Golf Individual Championship, though the win drew criticism since he won only one event while Joaquin Niemann dominated with five victories across 13 tournaments.

Even now, Jon Rahm has made the same decision. And that very choice has ignited golf fans, and they aren’t shying away from giving a blunt assessment.

The internet had thoughts

One fan pointed out, “He’s a good fit for LIV. He doesn’t move the needle like DeChambeau or Koepka.” DeChambeau’s YouTube popularity has skyrocketed, and Koepka’s major championship history keeps him relevant. But for Rahm, it’s been a while since his 2023 Masters win. In fact, the LIV Golf entity himself remarked, “I would say winning the Individual doesn’t have the same weight.”

Another fan echoed the same with, “He is not that good anymore. He was great 5 years ago.” Rahm’s LIV numbers show mixed results: he won two titles in 2024, including an $18 million points championship, but had a disappointing 2025. It’s the opposite of his 2020-23 peak when he reached World No. 1.

“Maybe the penalty to leave is prohibitive. I read elsewhere that it was potentially 3 times his signing bonus,” another fan speculated. He reportedly signed a $300M deal for five years. The PGA’s program requires huge fines, donations, and the surrender of LIV ownership stakes.

The financial angle dominated reactions. “Obviously, he hasn’t been there long enough yet to earn his money. He’ll be done and back on the tour in a few more years.” The return might have become easier, as the player doesn’t have to wait 1 year, but the program’s financial side can’t be ignored. Notably, Rahm still has three years left in his LIV contract.

Not everyone was calling out Jon Rahm’s decision, though. “Probably because outside of crybaby Brooks, players enjoy LIV more.” In LIV, there are 14 LIV events, but in the PGA, there are 40+ events. And he himself once mentioned that LIV suits his lifestyle.

Jon Rahm’s choice to stay at LIV – whether driven by conviction, finances, or lifestyle sets him apart from returning stars.