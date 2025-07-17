Jon Rahm Faces Scrutiny Over Angry Rant Toward Fans at The Open: ‘Already Drunk?’

Jon Rahm is known for letting his emotions get the best of him on the golf course, and the 2025 U.S. Open was no exception. After a stellar opening round where he finished 1-under, Rahm’s game took a nosedive on Friday, with a 5-over 75 leaving him 4-over for the tournament. The final hole was a fitting end to his day, where he missed a short par putt and let out a loud “F***,” as his ball lipped around the hole.

Rahm tapped in for a bogey five, ending his day on a low note. It’s not the first time Rahm’s frustration has gotten the better of him; he dropped an F-bomb at the LIV Golf Virginia event. A similar occurrence has also taken place at the Open Championship. Rahm had a promising start to his round at Royal Portrush, reaching the turn at 2 under par. However, his momentum was quickly derailed by back-to-back bogeys on the first two holes of the back nine, dropping him back to even par.

Despite his early success, Rahm struggled to maintain his pace, and a challenging stretch of holes has tested his skills. Given his recent performances, including a runner-up finish at LIV Golf Andalucia, Rahm’s frustration grew as his score fell. And Rahm let his words slip when a fan whistled in the middle of his shot. “Really? Whistling? Great time. Right in my backswing. Very smart, whoever it was”, said a clearly antsy Rahm.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

And let’s just say the spectators are not a fan of the golfer’s words.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Spectators do not like Jon Rahm’s outburst at Royal Portrush

“The announcers saying ‘funny how you only seem to hear it when you had a poor shot’ 😂,” one fan noted, and another chimed in with a witty remark: “Already drunk? It is Ireland.” Well, Rahm might not be drunk right now, but that doesn’t mean there’s any shortage of Rahm and drinks. Jon Rahm took Jack Nicklaus’ unorthodox pre-major prep advice to heart, playing intensely on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday before the 2023 Masters, then letting loose with friends at Silverleaf Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

During a “Black and Blues” skins game, Rahm and his friends downed around eight drinks, and in a moment of sheer abandon, Rahm’s goal was to tee up driver on every non-par 3 hole and see what happened. The result? A wild 60, which he carded without even realizing it — and, as he later joked, “I’ve shot 59 twice, but sober.” Despite the unorthodox approach, Rahm went on to win the Masters that year.

One fan took a jab at LIV Golf and Rahm with their comment, “Is he not used to the singing and clapping on his tour?”, while the other shared the similar sentiments as they wrote, “You’d think the LIV events would have prepared him for a little Whistling?” Well, if we talk about the on-course audience in LIV games, it’s clear that LIV Golf events tend to draw smaller crowds compared to PGA Tour events. While LIV events often create a lively atmosphere around specific areas like the “party hole,” the overall attendance numbers are generally lower.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This disparity in crowd size is reflected in the TV viewership numbers, where the PGA Tour averaged 3.1 million viewers on CBS/NBC for final rounds, compared to LIV Golf’s 175,000 viewers on FOX/FS1/FS2. Fans at LIV events do tend to be enthusiastic, especially when following star players, but the smaller overall attendance contributes to a different experience compared to the more traditional and often larger crowds at PGA Tour events. The comments about Rahm’s reaction to crowd noise are tongue-in-cheek, given the differences in atmosphere between the two tours.

But between all this backlash, Rahm did get some surprising support from the fans, “Yeah, get rid of that spectator”, wrote one fan, while the other said, “I would do the same. I’d find out who it was.” So, what do you think? Was Rahm really in the wrong here? We would love to hear thoughts in the comment section below!