Jon Rahm Finally Accepts His Fault After Letting ‘Frustration’ Out at Bystanders

“Really? Whistling? Great time. Right in my backswing. Very smart, whoever it was”, said a clearly antsy Jon Rahm during The Open Championship at Royal Portrush. Rahm had a promising start, reaching the turn at 2 under par, but his momentum was quickly derailed by back-to-back bogeys on the first two holes of the back nine, dropping him back to even par. Despite his early success, Rahm struggled to maintain his pace, and a challenging stretch of holes tested his skills. As his frustration grew, Rahm’s emotions got the better of him, but it seems Rahm is now coming around and realizing his mistake.

When asked about the frustrating moment when a fan whistled during his backswing, Rahm explained, “I mean, if I were to paint a picture, you have the hardest tee shot on the course, raining, into the wind off the left, it’s enough. I know they’re not doing it on purpose. It just seemed like somebody trying to get a hold of someone for whatever it is. It was bad timing.” Rahm acknowledged that the incident wasn’t ideal, but he also downplayed its impact on his game.

Rahm attributed the outburst to releasing pent-up tension. “I think I just used the moment to let out any tension I had in me. Really that’s not — it is what it is. To be honest, it probably didn’t affect as much as I made it sound like. It was a bad swing as well. Just a difficult hole,” he said at The 153rd Open post-round presser. He accepted that frustration is part of the game, concluding, “I mean, it’s frustrating, but it is what it is. It’s an everyday thing in golf.”

Rahm’s feelings getting the best of him on the course is not a new story. At the 2025 U.S. Open, the frustration finally boiled over as Rahm slumped over, putting his hands on his knees for a full six Mississippi before rising to full height. He unleashed one of the most emphatic F-bombs you’ve ever heard. It wasn’t exactly a surprise, given the punitive conditions at Oakmont and Rahm’s rocky second round.

The greens were playing like a rink, and putts were sliding by and running away, leaving even the world’s best golfers wondering if they’d have better luck with a hockey stick. But Rahm is not the only golfer who has reached his breaking point on the course.

Rory McIlroy’s frustration boiled over at the Genesis Invitational

At the Genesis Invitational in February 2025, Rory McIlroy‘s frustration got the better of him. After missing a putt on the 3rd hole, a fan yelled “BLAME YOUR CADDIE,” prompting McIlroy to respond with “shut the f*** up.” The incident was shared by Dan Rapport on X, and it sparked a furious reaction from fans. McIlroy had been playing well, sitting close to the top spot after two rounds, but his game faltered in the third and fourth rounds, with multiple missed birdie putts adding to his frustration. This wasn’t the first time McIlroy’s temperament had been tested under pressure, and fans were divided on whether his reaction was justified.

The comments section was filled with criticism of McIlroy’s behavior, with many feeling that he had let his fans down. McIlroy’s association with his caddie, Harry Diamond, a childhood friend since 2017, didn’t seem to matter at that moment. The pair had previously won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but McIlroy’s outburst raised questions about his ability to handle pressure, and now Rahm is also living a similar fate. Do you think the LIV Golfer has a hard time getting fans on his side again after his recent outburst? Let us know in the comment section below!