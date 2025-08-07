Jon Rahm Fires Warning at Keegan Bradley as Team USA Selection Process Descends Into Chaos

The countdown to the Ryder Cup is heating up, but clarity is nowhere in sight for Team USA. Big names hover on the edge of selection, whispers of unconventional captaincy swirl. Meanwhile, in Europe, fresh comments from Jon Rahm signal that Europe’s captain already has a sharp, well-laid plan in motion.

Recently, Jon Rahm gave some interesting insights about the Ryder Cup and how both teams are doing behind the scenes. During an interview at LIV Golf Chicago, he was asked if he was feeling ready for the Ryder Cup. Rahm said, “There’s nothing I can confirm or deny. But I think the captain has been texting me like he’s been texting a bunch of other players who might get picked.” Rahm has been pretty open about keeping his eyes on Team Europe all year. While Rahm hasn’t officially said he’s in yet, he says the updates keep coming, he is keeping his fingers crossed, and he might just make it to the team.

What he said next was nothing but a surprise; he dropped a little hint that felt like a friendly jab at the messy situation with Team USA. Basically, Europe’s captain looks like he’s got his squad locked down, while the Americans are still scrambling to figure out who’s in and who’s out.

“Luke is extremely dedicated and very well-organized as a captain, so I think there’s probably six automatic and then six picks, right, so there’s probably about at least 10 names on top of those guys who are qualified that he’s probably constantly texting,” said Rahm, he wasn’t just praising Luke Donald’s dedication. Rahm was subtly comparing the two captains. Donald, who turned pro in 2001, has more experience than Keegan Bradley, who turned pro in 2008. But beyond experience, Rahm’s words suggest Donald is far more prepared, actively keeping players in the loop throughout the selection process. Meanwhile, Bradley hasn’t even settled on his choices yet.

The U.S. team’s six automatic qualifiers will be finalized after the conclusion of the BMW Championship on August 17, 2025, while Keegan Bradley will announce his six captain’s picks on August 25. For Team Europe, the automatic qualification window closes after the Omega European Masters on August 31, with Luke Donald’s picks coming shortly after, there is still a lot of uncertainty about who will actually make the roster.

While Europe appears to have its lineup mostly settled, the American team remains in flux. A handful of players like Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, J.J. Spaun, Harris English, and Justin Thomas seem all but guaranteed to secure their places, thanks to strong performances and solid rankings. However, beyond these likely locks, the picture becomes much more complicated, with solid players like Ben Griffin and Collin Morikawa still waiting to see if their hopes will come true.

While uncertainty remains over whether he will be a playing captain, it shows the clear difference between Europe’s organized approach and the ongoing chaos on the U.S. side. Interestingly, Bradley could make history as the first U.S. player to captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963. A recent rule change approved by both teams now allows captains to name themselves as players, provided they inform the Ryder Cup committee ahead of final selection.

“I don’t think he’s actually told anybody they’re in yet because it’s too early. He’s probably waiting until the end of August through the playoffs, and our events, to maybe start making statements like that. In my case, I think I’m just one more of those many names,” said Jon Rahm. While Donald hasn’t officially confirmed any picks, Rahm’s words suggest the captain already knows who he wants and is simply waiting for the right moment to make it public. What’s surprising is that Rahm sounds confident that his own name will be among those selected.

Earlier this year, during The Open Championship, Rahm grew frustrated with the media’s repeated questions about his Ryder Cup chances. He said, “I don’t know how many times I can answer yes to that question…. It’s been on my mind for a year, and it will continue on my mind as long as I play golf in my career.” His irritation was clear. This time around, however, Rahm responded calmly, which could signal a growing confidence about his place on the team.

Rahm has proven to be one of Europe’s most dependable Ryder Cup players. At Marco Simone in 2023, he remained unbeaten, going 2-0-2 and earning a crucial half-point against Scottie Scheffler. Even when Europe lost at Whistling Straits in 2021, Rahm put in a solid 3-1-1 performance. With a track record like that, it’s no surprise he’s eager to secure his spot again. Rahm is still waiting to hear if he’s made the team, while some of his fellow players have already secured their spots at the Ryder Cup.

Bryson DeChambeau Secure Ryder Cup Spots as Rahm Awaits Europe’s Call

With the 2025 Ryder Cup just around the corner, U.S. captain Keegan Bradley has made it clear that Bryson DeChambeau is firmly part of his team. DeChambeau was recently invited to a team dinner, with Bradley saying it was “great to have him there.” The message was clear that Bradley is focused on picking the best players, and DeChambeau’s spot is all but guaranteed. Bradley emphasized that what matters most are results on the course, not off-course issues.

Bradley made it clear that when it comes to his Ryder Cup picks, results matter most, not politics. He pointed to Bryson DeChambeau’s strong form this year, highlighting that he’s finished in the top 10 in three of the four major championships. On top of that, DeChambeau has posted seven top-10 finishes on the LIV Golf tour, including a win at the Korea event. “You can see guys winning a LIV event is a big deal,” Bradley said. For him, DeChambeau’s performance speaks volumes and secures his spot on the team.

While Rahm thinks Bradley’s team is chaotic, one of the members from his own league feels otherwise, confident that his name is already secured on the team.

As the Ryder Cup nears, Europe’s confident preparation contrasts sharply with the uncertainty surrounding Team USA’s lineup. With final selections still pending, both teams face high stakes and pressure to bring their best to the course.