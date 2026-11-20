When Jon Rahm left LIV Golf, he had a straightforward path back to the DP World Tour. However, his PGA Tour return was still in question. But now, he could be one step closer to achieving that. However, the biggest question surrounding his future may have less to do with whether he wants to come back and more to do with what the Tour is willing to offer him. With the 2027 season approaching, a reported December meeting could determine whether the former world No. 1 gets another opportunity to compete on the circuit he left for LIV Golf.

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According to Ten Golf, the PGA Tour plans to discuss the Spaniard’s potential return during a meeting in the first week of December. The discussions are expected to cover whether he can regain membership for the 2027 season and what conditions he would need to accept.

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Rahm’s potential return has gained attention following his separation from LIV Golf. The Spaniard joined the Saudi-backed circuit in December 2023 in a deal reportedly worth around $300 million. However, disagreements over proposed changes to LIV’s next iteration contributed to his decision to leave the league.

The former Masters champion has acknowledged that he has not held direct discussions with the PGA Tour about returning. Nevertheless, he expects the organization’s leadership to address his situation before the end of the year.

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Speaking to Ten Golf, Jon Rahm said, “I imagine they have their boards, their meetings to hold for whatever is coming at the end of the year, and I imagine one of those points will be me. I just don’t know if it’ll be this November or December. I have no idea.”

However, a major complication remains. PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp recently indicated that the organization has no current plans to revive the Returning Member Program that allowed Brooks Koepka to return earlier this year.

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On November 16, the PGA Tour CEO confirmed that the organization’s boards had discussed the possibility of former LIV players returning. He described the conversations as “thoughtful” but emphasized that no immediate decision had been reached.

“We engaged in thoughtful discussion on the topic of LIV players with both boards today,” Rolapp said.

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He also indicated that he hoped to provide more information at the beginning of the new year. That leaves Rahm facing an uncertain path, since he himself admitted to not knowing anything about how it would happen.

Rolapp has also made his broader position clear, saying, “I’m interested in doing whatever makes the PGA Tour better.” His comments suggest the Tour will evaluate any decision based on its interests rather than through a general amnesty for players who previously joined LIV.

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The biggest reference point in Rahm’s situation is Koepka’s return in January 2026. He became the only player to accept the PGA Tour’s Returning Member Program after the PGA Tour extended the offer to Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Cameron Smith as well.

Koepka’s agreement came with substantial financial consequences. He committed to making a $5 million charitable contribution and forfeited potential participation in the PGA Tour’s Player Equity Program for the 2026-2030 period.

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The Tour estimated the value of those lost equity opportunities at approximately $50 million to $85 million.

Rahm has indicated that he would be comfortable accepting comparable conditions if the opportunity arose.

When asked by Ten Golf whether he would return under terms similar to Koepka’s, he responded, “Most likely, yeah. Why not? Yeah, but it’s a big if.”

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His willingness to accept those conditions could ease negotiations.

One-year eligibility rule could delay Jon Rahm’s return

Even if the PGA Tour establishes a pathway for Rahm, another obstacle could prevent him from competing immediately in January 2027.

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Under the existing eligibility restriction, former LIV players must complete a one-year exclusion period following their final LIV Golf appearance before becoming eligible to return to the PGA Tour. Patrick Reed’s return in January has also been the subject of reporting on how this rule applies.

For Jon Rahm and other LIV golfers, the restriction could push their eligibility date to August 2027.

This creates an important distinction between approval to return and eligibility to compete. Therefore, the decision could even establish the conditions for Rahm’s reinstatement without allowing him to join the Tour immediately.

The PGA Tour would have a few options. It could maintain the existing restriction and require Rahm to wait until August 2027. Alternatively, it could modify or waive the restriction, or introduce a new reinstatement framework that addresses his circumstances.

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A key concern is whether the PGA Tour is prepared to make an exception for one player. The Spaniard’s major championship record, status as a former world No. 1, and international popularity make him a valuable addition. His return would also strengthen the competitive field and potentially help address the fan demand.

However, offering Jon Rahm a special arrangement could create questions about equal treatment.

The reported December meeting may provide some answers. Whether those discussions lead to an immediate return, a delayed reinstatement, or another period of uncertainty remains to be seen.