Jon Rahm Gets $100M Bragging Rights Over Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy as LIV Loyalty Pays Off

The Sportico 2025 list confirms what guaranteed money skeptics didn’t want to hear: Jon Rahm’s LIV loyalty made him golf’s richest player for the second consecutive year.

Rahm earned $100.7 million in 2025, placing him 10th globally among all athletes. The breakdown tells the story: $84.7 million came from LIV salary and bonuses, with $16 million in endorsements. For context, Rahm’s single-season haul exceeds his entire PGA TOUR career earnings of approximately $52.8 million.

He finished just behind Kevin Durant ($100.8 million) and narrowly ahead of Lewis Hamilton ($100 million). Rare air for any golfer.

Rory McIlroy claimed the 14th spot with $91.2 million, nearly $51 million of it coming off-course through endorsements and business ventures. His Career Grand Slam completion at the 2025 Masters anchored the earnings spike. McIlroy remains one of only two golfers to surpass $100 million in PGA TOUR career earnings, alongside Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods himself landed at 41st with $55 million—despite making only two competitive starts. His $54 million in off-course income, powered by TGL and Sun Day Red, demonstrates brand equity outlasting competitive relevance. He still sits atop the PGA TOUR’s all-time career earnings list at roughly $121 million.

Six golfers made Sportico’s top 100, split evenly between LIV and the PGA TOUR. The division speaks for itself: Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Joaquin Niemann represent LIV; McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Woods represent the traditional circuit.

Golf’s financial ecosystem now rewards multiple paths.

