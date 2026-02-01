Jon Rahm Has the Last Laugh as DP World Tour Decides on LIV Golf Fines – Insider

One of the most heated debates in golf might finally be coming to an end. LIV Golf pro Jon Rahm seems to get some breathing room after the DP World Tour made a major decision regarding his fines.

Reportedly, the DP World Tour will drop the fines for members playing in the LIV Golf League, Flushing It wrote on X. The social media handle, notably, was the first to report on Jon Rahm’s departure for LIV in 2023.

The latest update means that Rahm, who refused to pay his multi-million dollar fine for playing in clashing LIV Golf events, will be able to tee off in DPWT events without burning his pocket. This would also safeguard his chances of participating in the 2027 Ryder Cup. But that’s not the only win for Jon Rahm.

Just last week, Rory McIlroy publicly urged Rahm to pay the fines. Asked if Rahm and Hatton should pay up, the Ulsterman said, “Absolutely, yeah. We went really hard on the Americans about being paid to play the Ryder Cup, and we also said that we would pay to play in Ryder Cups. There are two guys that can prove it.”

McIlroy said the DP World Tour as an organization had the right to uphold its rules and regulations, and the guys going to LIV were aware of it. As it turns out, the DPWT is reportedly close to solving the matter amicably. The proposed solution is two-fold.

Players have to pay outstanding fines till 2025. However, no fines will be charged for participating in LIV Golf events in 2026. Interestingly, there is another provision: LIV golfers have to seek a release from the DPWT and also must play a certain number of DPWT events.

The number of tournaments, however, will differ from player to player. Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated also reported that DPWT officials are in talks with individual players instead of coming up with a blanket policy for everyone.

Though the exact total of the fines is not known, Jon Rahm revealed that it is nearly $3 million. The former Masters champion, however, never accepted the fines.

“I’m not a big fan of the fines,” Rahm said back in 2024. “I don’t intend to pay the fines, and we keep trying to have a discussion with them (the DP World Tour) about how we can make this happen.” Right now, the Wentworth-based Tour is embroiled in a legal battle with Jon Rahm and his Legion XIII teammate, Tyrrell Hatton.

European players have to be members of the DP World Tour to be eligible for the Ryder Cup. Rahm was going to miss out on it last year, but an appeal against the fine allowed him to be part of the prestigious event and win it.

However, the legal verdict was expected to go in DP World Tour’s favor eventually, throwing Rahm’s participation in the next Ryder Cup into uncertainty. If the proposed solution is accepted by both parties, it will clear all uncertainty.

Rahm is among the many players who have moved over to LIV Golf. The career switch was a financial boost for Rahm, as he was tabbed the richest golfer in 2025 by Sportico. He was the biggest signee of LIV Golf in recent years, who was poached with a whopping $300 million signing bonus. Rahm earned $105.8 million in 2025. Clearly, the Spanish star is financially clear to be able to pay his fines.

The fine controversy has extended to almost every other elite golfer on the scene, who have shared their thoughts on the matter

What Patrick Reed said about the Jon Rahm controversy

LIV Golf used to offset some of the fine money for players, but it won’t do so from 2026 onwards. Patrick Reed, who was also fined by the DP World Tour, made an equally attention-grabbing comment about the situation. Unlike Rahm, who outright denied paying his due, Reed is going to let his game do the talking.

“If I play like I am supposed to, that will take care of the fines,” the latter said in Dubai on January 25.

It’s not clear the amount of fine Reed incurred. The former Masters champion has resigned from LIV Golf and decided to compete on the DP World Tour this year. He can come back to the PGA Tour as well if he finishes inside the top-ten in the Race to Dubai rankings.

Whether Jon Rahm will pay his fines till now remains a big question mark. 2026 will be somewhat of a fresh slate for him, and he finally got the DP World Tour to bend a little amid this controversy. But now that the tournament is trying to move on, will Jon Rahm also join hands in this new chapter?