Jon Rahm Influences Pro to Cut Ties With PGA Tour Despite $1.2 Million Penalty

Jon Rahm's influence on Laurie Clanton in terms of cutting ties with the PGA Tour. This is despite a hefty million dollar fine. The article also delves into the tricky spot that the DP World Tour finds itself in in terms of holding on to Rahm.

Jon Rahm’s decision to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf in late 2023 sent shockwaves through the golf world. And the consequences that followed this were even more fiery. An indefinite PGA Tour suspension, removal from FedExCup eligibility, and a flood of mixed reactions from fans and media questioning his motivations and legacy. However, recently, the scenario has been noticing a prominent shift. A shift that is even guiding another tour pro to make a crucial decision in his career.

Yet, amid constant scrutiny, Rahm has made sure to hold on to his elite status in LIV Golf. Rahm’s move from the PGA Tour to LIV was backed by a historic contract that was reportedly worth more than $300 million. A few reports even claimed that the total value potentially climbed up to $500 million. However, now, Rahm’s influence is once again reshaping the sport. And that has convinced Laurie Canter to take up the LIV Golf offer despite the penalty amount being fixed at $1 million.

The DP World Tour offered little flexibility to the LIV Golf players. They were routinely suspended and fined, with no exceptions made if they wished to compete in DP World Tour events. Rahm’s situation, however, has forced a rethink. More so because of the importance Rahm’s presence carries for the Ryder Cup. Notably, that has acted as a driving force behind Laurie Canter accepting the LIV Golf offer.

Sitting for an interview with The Times, Canter reflected on the matter and stated, “I think there is a big shift in the mood music about how players who’ve gone to LIV and come back are treated now, especially guys like Jon Rahm and Tyrrell [Hatton]. I think the traditional rhetoric in 2022 was fronted by Keith Pelley [the former DP World Tour chief executive], and he’s gone now.”

Jon Rahm’s value to Europe’s Ryder Cup ambitions has put the DP World Tour in a difficult position. They did not shy away from imposing a hefty fine on Rahm, but after he publicly stated that he would not pay any fines, the DP World Tour has had to rethink whether holding on to their demands while risking the absence of one of Europe’s most influential players on golf’s biggest team stage would be beneficial for the sport or not.

Imago Nedbank Golf Challenge 2025 Laurie Canter ENGon the 2nd fairway during the first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge 2025 held at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa. 04/12/2025. Picture Thos Caffrey / Golffile.ie All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Thos Caffrey Copyright: xThosxCaffreyx *EDI*

Canter further stated, “The tour has to do what’s best for itself, but as to whether I’m having my cake and eating it, I feel like I’m doing the opposite. I’m not leaving the DP World Tour. I’m playing LIV instead of playing on the PGA Tour. I will have to start paying fines myself [LIV will no longer subsidise them in 2026] and I’m not over the moon to drop £1million to stay a member, but I want to be involved.” Notably, this converts to $1.17 million.

And now, the situation for Jon Rahm is taking further turns as the CEO of the Saudi-backed league has shared a new update.

LIV Golf shifts stance on fines as Rahm, Hatton futures questioned

Amid the chaos that erupted between LIV Golf, against the PGA Tour, and the DP World Tour, it’s the future of Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton that has faced the biggest interrogation mark. Ever since these icons have become a part of the Saudi-backed league, LIV Golf has borne the hefty fines that have been imposed on their stars. But that narrative has noticed a major shift recently.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 11, 2024; Pinehurst, North Carolina, USA; Jon Rahm speaks to the media during a press conference at the U.S. Open golf tournament at Pinehurst No. 2. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The league has decided not to impose any more fines on behalf of Rahm and Hatton. However, they have claimed to sort the matters out with the authorities of the DP World Tour. Scott O’Neil, the LIV Golf Commissioner, has stated, “This is something that needs to be settled, and I’m looking forward to that day. We’re having constructive conversations with Guy Kinnings [the DP World Tour chief executive] and his team. We are hoping that before the season starts, we can all come together in the best interest of golf and put this behind us.”

Amid this, Rahm’s 2025 Ryder Cup participation, too, dealt with a lot of back and forth. Rahm was allowed to play the Ryder Cup in Bethpage Black just because the legal court proceedings and the hearings were adjourned. However, his future for the upcoming Ryder Cup still remains questionable as the final judgment is still awaiting. Only time can tell how the future of these LIV golfers will turn out.