Jon Rahm Insists He Takes ‘Pride’ in His Form Despite Winless Season

Even the biggest names in golf face stretches without a win. The fiery Spaniard Jon Rahm is no exception. Despite consistently reigning near the top of the leaderboards this season, he has yet to secure a title. Looking back on his campaign, does Rahm have any regrets? Here’s what the LIV pro had to say.

During the post-round interview, Rahm mentioned, “There will be something to learn from this year. I had my chances to win and just couldn’t get it done,” Jon Rahm kicked off his 2025 LIV Golf season with a T2 finish in Riyadh and went on to record 11 top-10s in 13 starts, showing remarkable consistency. His only results outside the top 10 came at Miami and Dallas. Despite the steady play, a win has eluded him.

Rahm’s closest calls came at Andalucía (2nd, -7, one stroke behind Talor Gooch) and most recently in Chicago (T2, -9), where he birdied the 18th to force a playoff with Dean Burmester and Josele Ballester. Burmester sealed the win on the first extra hole with a six-foot birdie putt.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IF & Co. (@ifandco) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

When Rahm was asked about still being in contention, he bounced back with confidence: “Yeah, it’s great, and I pride myself on it, but I’m still kicking myself for not having won at least once. I definitely had my chances. But if I can somehow finish solo second and Joaquín doesn’t have his best day, to be a winner without winning a tournament, that may be something that might not be replicated again, so it would be special for sure.” The Spaniard added that playing alongside Niemann could carry its own advantages. That perspective carries weight when looking at Niemann’s record this season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Chilean has been dominant, already collecting five victories; in Adelaide (-13), Singapore (-17), Mexico City (-16), Virginia (-15), and the United Kingdom (-17) — while Rahm has been consistently in the top 10 but without a single win. “I think in both ways it’s good. If I can start out good and put pressure on him, it would be good,” he noted. Still, he made it clear that his strategy won’t change regardless of the pairing, “Whether I’m playing with him or not, I’m going to go out there and try to shoot the lowest round I can.”

Last year, Rahm captured both the Chicago title and the overall LIV individual championship, but this season the outlook is tougher with Joaquín Niemann leading the standings. Heading into Indianapolis, Rahm sits in 2nd place overall with 196.16 points and is currently tied at T9 after two rounds, needing a strong Sunday to keep his title defense alive. His Post-round reflections raised the bigger question: where do his title chances stand in Indianapolis? With Joaquín Niemann in control and Rahm chasing, his margin for error is slim.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jon Rahm’s individual title chances after round 2 at Indianapolis

Jon Rahm delivered his sharpest golf of the week in Round 2, carding a 64 built on eight birdies and just one bogey to move to -11. His hot start on the front nine set the tone, and despite a slip at the 16th, the Spaniard remains right in contention. Joaquín Niemann, meanwhile, held steady with a 66 that featured five birdies and an eagle at the par-5 7th, keeping him just one shot ahead at -12. The battle between the two continues to fuel the spotlight heading into Sunday.

At the top of the board, however, it was Dustin Johnson who stole the show. A composed 64 pushed him to -16, giving him the outright lead and momentum heading into the final round. Johnson’s performance combined precision with consistency, and he capped off his day with a heartfelt moment alongside his wife — a reminder of the balance between dominance on the course and joy off it.