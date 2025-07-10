Jon Rahm Isn’t What He Seems as Tyrrell Hatton Opens Up on ‘Scary’ Reputation of Masters Champ

Lately, Jon Rahm has been showing off his funny side during LIV Golf practice matches. He’s become known for his witty nature, especially when he’s around Tyrrell Hatton. The two share great chemistry, and their banter always keeps things light.

During a recent practice round in the UK, Hatton accidentally nudged his golf ball with his club while setting up for a shot. Their teammate Kieran Vincent jokingly yelled, “One… it’s one,” as if it should count as a stroke. Without missing a beat, Rahm jumped in and said, “There’s always one person, right?” The timing had everyone laughing. It was a harmless moment, but it showed how Rahm’s quick wit adds to the fun on the course. And just when you thought that was it, it happened again.

During the practice match, Rahm and Hatton were working on their drives, and it was also a fun interview with Golf.com. When asked how they would describe their bond, Rahm replied, “Sometimes we hate each other. I don’t know if we had ever really spent too much time together till the whistling straight.” That’s how Jon Rahm summed up his relationship with Tyrrell Hatton. But if you’ve seen them together, you know it’s all part of their back-and-forth vibe. Things really kicked off between them during the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. Since then, their friendship has grown into this love-hate but mostly love kind of deal. They’ve got the kind of bond where they can roast each other and still walk off the course laughing. What brings both together is their similar personality.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We tend to have some similar reactions on the golf course,” Rahm said, and it’s true when one of them gets frustrated during a shot, the other usually reacts the same way. Rahm, known for wearing his emotions on his sleeve, often lets it out in English, even though Spanish is his first language. “I just never understand why he swears in English. He’d probably get away with it if he swore in Spanish,” said Hatton. Rahm could probably slip past the officials or cameras if he stuck to Spanish, but instead, he goes full English, loud and clear, every time. Hatton does the same, of course, but being a native English speaker, he doesn’t have the luxury of getting away with it either. And guess what? The jabbing did not just stop here.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Hatton answered with his usual dry humor. “Well, he looks scary, doesn’t he? But he’s like a big teddy bear,” he said. Hatton joked that Rahm’s intimidating presence probably comes from being a strong 6’2″, while he himself is 5’9″, which can feel a little unnerving. “It’s probably something to do with being a unit and being like 6′ three. It could be when you’re 5’8 hobbit,” he added. The height difference just adds to the fun between them, but there is genuine respect underneath the jokes. Rahm might look intense during play, but those close to him, including Hatton, know he is warm, easy to talk to, and always good for a laugh. Then the interviewer turned to Rahm and asked how he would describe Hatton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@jonrahm) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Tyrrell’s one of the funnier people you’ll ever meet. He doesn’t like to do it, but I think he should be mic’d up during one of our practice rounds because he just drops gems.” said Rahm. Hatton is known for his unfiltered, brutally honest reactions on the course. He doesn’t plan to be funny, but his quick wit and blunt commentary, especially when things go wrong, often leave his teammates cracking up. It’s that natural, effortless humor that Rahm sees up close during practice and wishes the audience could hear too.

While Rahm’s playful chemistry with Tyrrell Hatton gets a lot of attention, Hatton isn’t the only one caught in Rahm’s web of humor. Phil Mickelson has also become a favorite target.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rahm keeps the fun going with more than just Hatton

At the LIV Golf Duels, Phil Mickelson was caught off guard when he noticed his rangefinder wasn’t showing yards. Confused, he looked over and said, “Did they do the meters thing? They did,” realizing the settings had been changed. Standing beside Grant Horvat, Phil immediately ruled himself out of suspicion with a casual, “I’ll be darned,” and started looking around for the real culprit. It didn’t take long before he jokingly pointed at Jon Rahm, and of course, he denied it at first.

Rahm tried to keep the prank going with a straight face, joking, “Like I’m the only one who plays meters here. You got three Europeans,” but he couldn’t hold it in for long. He eventually cracked up, and Phil, even though he didn’t say anything at the time, was clearly enjoying it too. Rahm brings a different kind of energy to LIV Golf, one that mixes competition with genuine, light-hearted fun.