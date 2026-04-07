Jon Rahm Issues ‘Confident’ Statement About Potential Ban at DP World Tour After Bold Standoff

Jon Rahm withdrew his formal appeal against sanctions tied to his participation in LIV Golf events. Despite that, Rahm has refused to settle the fines imposed, keeping the dispute unresolved. And right before the Masters, he has doubled down on his standoff with the DP World Tour, leaving his immediate playing future and long-term Ryder Cup prospects hanging in the balance.

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“I truly don’t know. I’m not planning to play until September, so that’s a bit of a positive. If I were unable right now, it doesn’t matter since I’m not planning to tee it up until after August, like I have done my career, but I do intend to continue supporting the DP World Tour. I’ve been very thankful to be a member. I’ve been very thankful to support that tour and play some wonderful events,” said Jon Rahm at the pre-meet conference of the Masters Tournament.

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When he was asked about whether he is looking towards finding a resolution to the matter by compromising, he blatantly added, “I think I already have. We’ve already told them many times. I just don’t know, so I don’t think this is the week to be talking about this with being the first major of the year and how important this is for the game of golf in general and for all of us. We keep talking to them and we keep trying to negotiate.”

Rahm further continued, “I have given in quite a bit on a few things, which I think I made, I talked about in my last press conference, but we’re going to work it out. It’s going to work out. Right now the DP World Tour is what they need to do and following the channels they need to follow, but I’m confident this will be sorted out before I tee it up in September.”

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The Spaniard’s stance details a broader disagreement over control and conditions. It is way past a simple financial impasse. Rahm has pushed back against what he views as restrictive demands, particularly the tour’s requirement for LIV-affiliated players to commit to an expanded event schedule as part of any reconciliation to which he has previously referred to as “extortion”.

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But such a resistance has already had consequences. Although he is still technically a member, Rahm remains ineligible to compete in DP World Tour events until the matter is settled. And this has created strong uncertainty around his pathway to the Ryder Cup 2027, pushing the European team into trouble.

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Jon Rahm speaks on his Ryder Cup hopes

While Rahm has expressed no desire to compromise and shift from his terms, and his Ryder Cup participation continues to hang in the balance, he has recently expressed his wish to be a part of the 2027 Ryder Cup. While eight LIV Golf players agreed to the demand of the DP World Tour, Rahm did not.

Imago March 14, 2026, Singapore, Ingapore, Singapore: Spanish Golfer Jon RAHM in action on the 8th tee. LIV Golf Round 3 Singapore Singapore Singapore – ZUMAr144 20260314_zap_r144_029 Copyright: xJaynexRussellx

Reflecting on the matter, he stated back in February, “I don’t know what game they’re [DP World Tour] trying to play right now, but it just seems like in a way … they’re using our impact in tournaments and fining us and trying to benefit both ways from what we have to offer. It’s just in a way they’re extorting players like myself, and young players that have nothing to do with the politics of the game. So I don’t like the situation, and I’m not going to agree to that.”

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However, when he was asked about whether he is confident about participating in the 2027 Ryder Cup representing Team Europe, he confidently confirmed with a strong “Yes.” But now, only time can narrate how the narrative pans out for Rahm and the DP World Tour.