Jon Rahm Lacking This Scottie Scheffler Quality Is Sabotaging His Game, Says NBC Analyst

Four majors, four weekends, two top-10s. On paper, it’s a respectable season. But for a former Masters champion and one of the most talked-about names in golf, it’s starting to feel like Rahm is circling the runway while others—Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy—are taking off. He’s not playing badly. He’s just not breaking through. And in a year where expectations were high and pressure even higher, the silence from the win column is starting to echo louder.

Trevor Immelman sees the problem, and he thinks it starts with the mindset. On a recent episode of The Fried Egg Golf podcast, the NBC analyst pulled no punches: Rahm could learn a thing or two from Scottie Scheffler. Not about talent or technique—but about how to manage the road to a major. And when you look closer, he might have a point.

“He’s definitely playing better than he did in 2024,” said Trevor Immelman. He started off with the improvements Rahm has made in his game.“But still not quite at the point to where you feel like he’s going to be challenging those top guys for the minute,” added Trevor. Jon Rahm has shown clear improvement this season. He’s played all four majors this season without missing a cut, unlike last year, when he struggled to even make it to the weekend. While he’s consistent, players like Bryson DeChambeau are doing more than just showing up. Bryson has two top-5 finishes at majors this year, including a near-win at the PGA Championship, where he tied for second. But Bryson is not the one Rahm should be taking as a role model; it’s Scheffler and his mindset.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Immelman’s insight into Scheffler’s mentality rings true when you look at how the World No. 1 approaches the game. Scheffler doesn’t chase fame or headlines; he stays focused on the sport itself. “Everybody makes decisions, but we talked a lot about the mentality of Scheffler, the approach to the game, the long-range implications of the decisions he’s made,” said Trevor, and Scottie gave a clear example of his mindset at The Open Championship this year.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

“This is not a fulfilling life. It’s fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment, but it’s not fulfilling from the deepest places of your heart,” said Scheffler, and that honesty reflects his grounded mindset. Golf is what he does, not who he is. It’s a perspective that shields him from pressure, keeps distractions at bay, and allows him to prioritize performance over noise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@jonrahm) Expand Post

That brings us back to Rahm. While he’s likely mapped out his season with the majors in mind, there’s a major difference now—he plays for LIV Golf. The limited schedule, shorter format, and lack of access to PGA Tour events have changed how he prepares. Unlike Scheffler, Rahm no longer has the luxury of sharpening his game regularly against the best players in high-stakes tournaments. Add in the growing uncertainty around his Ryder Cup eligibility, and it’s clear his path is more complicated than it used to be.

“I think that’s one of, probably, maybe the thing that Rahm didn’t consider,” Immelman said, pointing to the contrast in approach. And that brings us to Rahm. While he surely planned his season around the majors, one major factor complicates things: he’s now a LIV golfer. The limited schedule, different format, and restricted access to PGA Tour events all affect his ability to stay sharp against the best. Unlike Scheffler, Rahm doesn’t have the luxury of tuning his form through regular, high-stakes competition. Add to that the growing uncertainty around his Ryder Cup eligibility, and it’s clear he’s navigating a much more complex road than in years past.

But with the majors behind us and questions still lingering, the bigger focus becomes: what’s next for Jon Rahm?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Next for Jon Rahm?

With the majors now in the rearview mirror and questions swirling around his current form, Jon Rahm shifts focus to more familiar ground—LIV Golf UK at the JCB Golf & Country Club, where he returns as the defending champion. It’s a setting he knows well, and one that once brought out his best.

Last year, Rahm made a clear statement on this course. He opened with a bogey-free round featuring eight birdies—pure control, pure rhythm. He followed it up with a composed final-round 67, sealing the win with five birdies and just one bogey. It was a masterclass in pacing, precision, and finishing under pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, he heads back with something more at stake: momentum. A title defense here could do more than boost his confidence—it could quiet the noise and show that even within LIV’s alternate format, Rahm remains a dominant force. With no more majors to chase this year, his focus narrows. This isn’t just about winning a tournament—it’s about setting the tone for what comes next.

Whether or not he finds the spark this week, one thing remains true: Jon Rahm’s story isn’t defined by a single season. But if he wants to shape the next chapter on his own terms, it starts now.