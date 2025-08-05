Jon Rahm Leaves Wife Kelly in Tears With Honest Revelation About Egoistic Side

Who do you turn to at the 19th hole when your swing shatters your dreams, and all you want is a sympathetic ear and a comforting smile? For Jon Rahm, that person is Kelley Cahill, his wife. At the 2025 PGA Championship, when the Spanish golfer missed out on his third major despite a strong Sunday showing, he walked to Cahill, who welcomed him with open arms as he laid his head on her shoulder, and proved that their relationship is here to stay.

Although such moments happen more often than not, Jon Rahm does not forget to acknowledge Cahill’s presence in his life whenever he can. And that’s pretty evident, thanks to their recent interview for ROLEX. “It’s a little weirdly embarrassing to read this out loud, but,” Rahm begins in the interview, but continues about a story from February 9, 2020, which he had documented in his personal diary. “Today could be one of the most embarrassing days of my life. I was so unreasonable, so irrational, I just broke down and exploded.”

Due to his anger issues, Rahm’s mental coach advised him to start writing — how he feels, what’s going on, and what he needs to do better, for instance. This daily documentation made Rahm note down some really vulnerable things that he could not say out loud, whether it be about himself or his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He continues, “Ego takes over. Every single day. Today, I start focusing on me and routine and being the husband Kelley deserves. Stop being a damn stubborn idiot. You love her. Support her, protect her. She’s the best thing that ever happened to me.” As Rahm continues talking about this particular confession, Kelly Cahill surreptitiously wipes her tears away. Jon Rahm doesn’t specify the exact moment that frustrated him, but at the time, the pro had just wrapped up four top-10 finishes in the 2019-2020 season and was heading into the 2020 Genesis Invitational.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

It’s an emotional moment, surely, and a loud declaration of love from Jon Rahm to his wife, Kelly Cahill. So, why would Cahill stay silent and not take the chance to show her love for her husband? Once Rahm stops speaking, Cahill continues, “Yeah, and I feel like when he’s in tournaments, it’s really good if he’s like that, where he can process his feelings, get angry, move on, and on to the next. He has this just conquering attitude that I just admire so much, and he believes he can do anything. And he can.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@jonrahm) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Indeed, that is true. And when Rahm does conquer, he does not forget to make it about Cahill as well. Following his Masters win in 2023, the Spaniard hugged Cahill on the 18th, who was holding their oldest child, Kepa, in her arms. Excited at having shared such a monumental feat in the presence of his young family, Rahm held Kepa in his arms before kissing Cahill in front of a cheering crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But part of this unwavering support between the couple is also thanks to their dedication to their little family, especially evident when Rahm openly declares that he’d skip important tournaments if it meant being present for his loved ones.

Jon Rahm promised he’d leave even the Masters to be there for his family

Ahead of the 2021 Masters, Jon Rahm’s wife, Kelly Cahill, was pregnant with the couple’s first child, Kepa. At that time, Rahm was already excited about his growing family, confessed, “I’ve talked about it before and we’ve talked about it with her. No matter where I am and what I’m doing, if the phone rings I’m flying back, and I’m going back home to be there for the birth of my son.” Cahill’s delivery date was in the same month as Masters, April.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Given the moment, Rahm continued, “Before anybody asks, yes, if I’m at Augusta and I’m playing well and she starts getting, you know, starts, I’m flying back. I would never miss the birth of my first-born in a million years, or any born for that matter.” Eventually, he didn’t need to. Kepa was born on April 3, 2021, just a week before the 2021 Masters. To make the moment even more iconic, Rahm finished T5 at the event, just a few weeks before he won the 2021 U.S. Open.

Interestingly, Rahm’s 11-week-old son, Kepa, was on hand to witness his father’s historic first major win at the 2021 U.S. Open, and the family pics that followed were super sweet and adorable, going totally viral. And the cherry on top? Rahm’s confession: “It felt like such a fairy tale story that I knew it was going to have a happy ending. I could just tell … that there was something special in the air.” Indeed, his smile next to Cahill and Kepa proved so.