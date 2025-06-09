Jon Rahm Loses Cool Yet Again Amid Rumors of His Unhappiness at LIV Golf

Jon Rahm is the man who achieved the unachievable. He is one of the Spanish legends. He is the first Spaniard to win a US Open Title, became the world No.1 in 2021, which he held for 52 weeks straight, won the Masters in 2023, and is the sixth person to win the Open de España. But since 2024 has not had any major title wins, apart from his victories in LIV Golf.

In 2024, he was tied 45th in the Masters, missed the cut in the PGA Championship, and withdrew from the US Open due to a foot injury and finished T7 in the Open Championship. In 2025 also his streak was not satisfactory. He finished T14 at the Masters, T8 in the PGA Championship, and had no wins in LIV Golf events in 2025. Being a very competitive player, he has not refrained from showing his frustration on the field.

Jon Rahm very well knew what he was signing up for when he joined LIV Golf in 2024. LIV Golf, which is solely made to entertain, has various categories like hot mic moments, to attract the audience. Rahm is one of the few who has fallen victim to the hot mic moments. It happened first in June 2023, at the LIV Golf Nashville Tournament, where he was seen very irritated by the drones behind them.

His tee shot went left and splashed right into the water. In his anger, he cursed the drones, shouting, “Every tournament!” Rahm yelled. “It’s f—— incredible! Right in my backswing! F—— drones every time!”. But this was no mistake, as he was caught cursing again at the LIV Golf Andalucía tournament just one month after this incident. His latest outburst occurred at the LIV Golf Virginia after he drove the ball into the bunker on the 14th hole.

Well seems like Rahm is not alone in this; players Lucas Herbert and Ian Poulter have also been caught in the swearing action. Recently, on June 7th at the LIV Golf Houston, Herbert dropped a massive ‘F’ bomb when he missed a birdie at the par-4 third hole in the first round. Just like Rahm, Poulter also had an oops moment when he was caught cursing by the hole mics. Seemingly disturbed by a fan while making his shot, he said “F***** prick” out of frustration.

The purpose of hot mics seems to be somewhat at odds with player interests. It shows a very raw and private side of the players that they might like to keep personal. Jon Rahm’s explicit behaviour has given rise to speculations of his dissatisfaction at LIV Golf.

Jon Rahm’s Future in LIV Golf

Rahm is one of the players that LIV Golf pulled in with a huge paycheck. Reportedly, Rahm has signed a contract of $500 million with LIV Golf and the contractual period is speculated to be 4 years. The revelation of dissatisfaction came in the Global Golf Post by Jim Nugent.

In his letter, Nugent claimed big players like Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau are unhappy with their decision to leave the PGA Tour. While Koepka has expressed his plan to leave LIV Golf after his contract period ends, Rahm has denied all speculations and said they were false and misleading. “I don’t know why they feel the need to say that some of us are unhappy when we’re not. It’s one of the things that frustrates me a little bit, the fact that they can claim that there’s a source and there’s zero truth to it,” he said in an interview. He went on to say that he was very comfortable with his decision and is very excited for the future of his team, Legion XIII team and LIV Golf.

Even though the player has denied the speculations, it is said that there is some truth to it, too. In August 2024, a veteran PGA Tour Insider who remained anonymous told Golf Insider that Rahm was so unhappy with life at LIV that he would return immediately if the opportunity arose. In the report, the veteran said, “I am 100 percent positive that if Jon could give the money back to the Saudis and come back to the tour, he couldn’t write the check fast enough.” However, the truth remains a mystery.