Jon Rahm Makes Feelings Clear About Tiger Woods’ DUI Arrest Scandal Amid His Masters Absence

The aftermath of Tiger Woods’ recent DUI arrest continues to ripple through the golf world. With all the elites coming to play the 2026 Masters, it was the right time for the media to pick their minds on the situation. So, one reporter tried to get something out of Jon Rahm. Speaking ahead of the practice round, the Spaniard struck a careful and respectful tone with a hint about the Big Cat’s return.

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“There’s a lot of players in this field that we’re very close to him. I haven’t had the time to talk to them. And quite frankly, I don’t know if this will be the week to do so. They have enough going on this week with the Masters and a friend needing some help that I don’t know if it’s the right time. So I, I haven’t had any conversations with anyone about it,” Rahm said during the 2026 Masters interview.

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“All I can hope is that he gets the help that he can get, and he can come back in a better position after that. I mean, he is arguably the king of comebacks. So if there’s somebody that has the mental strength to come back from an issue like that, it would be him. And I’m confident that he has enough people in Florida, enough golfers for sure, supporting him on that as well.”

Imago Spain s Jon Rahm on the 8th hole during the day 2 of the 2025 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, United States, on April 11, 2025. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN 287440306

Woods was arrested on March 27 following a single-vehicle crash in Florida. Although he passed a breathalyzer test, authorities cited signs of impairment. Since he refused to undergo a urine test, he was arrested and held in jail for 8 hours. He has now stepped away to focus on his health and come back stronger. Thus, he won’t be at the Augusta National to play or watch the 2026 Masters.

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It is a very intense situation that has divided the golf world into two. Some are supporting Tiger Woods, while others are criticizing him and asking him to take responsibility. When Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley tried to support Woods, he faced backlash from fans frustrated by repeated DUI incidents.

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Despite the gravity of the situation, Rahm expressed optimism. He pointed to his mental strength and the strong support system around him.

It’s not wrong for Jon Rahm to call Woods the king of comebacks. The 82x PGA Tour winner has time and again proved how strong he is mentally. Despite struggling with ongoing injuries and setbacks, he has always come back stronger, especially with his iconic 2019 Masters win.

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It was his 15th major win and first in 11 years, even after multiple back fusions and a DUI incident in 2017. And this was not his first. Woods won the 2008 US Open on a fractured leg and a torn ACL.

However, he is currently struggling with other problems. But as the Spaniard noted, there are many in the Masters field who will be supporting him. Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, Fred Couples, Rory McIlroy, and many more are his close friends. Jon Rahm, too, has shown his support by not speaking a lot about the incident. But while the Spaniard showed his silent support, many professionals did not.

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PGA Tour professionals on Tiger Woods’ DUI incident

Jon Rahm was not the only professional who had to face this question. Since the Masters field is filled with elite players, many of whom are good friends with Tiger Woods, they faced similar questions.

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Jason Day provided a long, thoughtful answer to it. He said that the incident shows the human side of the Big Cat. Woods is not immune to it just because he can hit the golf ball very well. While Day called Woods his hero, he also revealed that it was not ideal for him to drive under the influence.

“It’s unfortunate, the only thing that I don’t understand is that it’s a little bit selfish of him to drive and put other people in harm’s way, as well,” Jason Day.

Despite that, he also acknowledged that it would be really challenging for Tiger Woods to be in the limelight after 25-30 surgeries. Even Day underwent some surgeries, but he revealed that he likes to stay clear of painkillers.

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Nick Faldo, the 6x major winner, was also not happy with what went down. He didn’t straightaway criticized Tiger Woods, but his remarks clearly pointed in that direction.

“I’ve got a feeling that if he disappears and comes back in a couple of months, everything will carry on as normal. I’m not sure if that’s right – that’s not a good message to the kids of today, is it?”

He admitted that on one side, he wants to support and care for Woods. However, he also acknowledged that there needs to be some accountability and responsibility on his side. Faldo even said that the PGA Tour’s official statement about the incident was very weak.

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While Day and Faldo sought responsibility, there are many who want to support Tiger Woods, just like Jon Rahm. Fred Couples, Harris English, Jack Nicklaus, Bubba Watson, Jacob Bridgeman, and Patrick Reed all had positive things to say.

As reactions from fellow professionals continue to pour in, the divide continues to grow. Still, Rahm’s composed stance reflects a broader hope that, despite the controversy, Woods can once again find a way to rebuild and return.