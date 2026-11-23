Jon Rahm has made his feelings about Sergio García’s Ryder Cup future abundantly clear. For the Spaniard, García’s contribution to European golf deserves recognition that extends well beyond his playing career, and he believes the record-breaking Ryder Cup star should eventually lead Europe as captain.

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Rahm made the case during an interview with TenGolf in Abu Dhabi. He spoke about García’s extraordinary Ryder Cup achievements and the possibility of seeing his compatriot lead the European team in the future.

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“He is the best Spanish—well, actually, the best European—player in the history of the Ryder Cup, in terms of total points—however you want to calculate it, right? No one has more points than Sergio, and he has a proven track record, to say the least,” Jon Rahm said.

He acknowledged he could see the fellow Spaniard becoming captain but recognized the decision would involve considerations beyond his admiration for the former Ryder Cup star.

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“I can see it happening, but, of course, I can’t be entirely objective here because I’m personally invested in the matter, right? So, while I would love to see it happen, it’s something that actually has to be carried out. Sure, it has to be done.”

The admission made Rahm’s support particularly interesting. He did not attempt to disguise his personal attachment to Sergio García or present his opinion as an objective assessment. Instead, he openly acknowledged his connection while making a strong case for a player whose Ryder Cup legacy is difficult to dispute.

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Jon Rahm’s argument has a statistical foundation that few players in European golf history can match. García made 10 Ryder Cup appearances between 1999 and 2021, accumulating 28.5 points to become Europe’s all-time leading points scorer. He also helped the continent win six of those 10 contests.

His overall match record stands at 25 wins, 13 losses and seven halves across 45 matches. García also became Europe’s all-time leader in match victories during the 2021 Ryder Cup, surpassing Nick Faldo’s previous mark.

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What makes his record even more impressive is how consistently he delivered across different generations of European teams. His points tally stood at 25.5 following the 2018 edition in Paris before increasing to 28.5 at Whistling Straits in 2021. Even late in his Ryder Cup career, García remained one of Europe’s most productive performers.

That history makes the captaincy conversation difficult to dismiss as an emotional gesture from a close friend. García has spent more than two decades contributing to European Ryder Cup success, and his experience across multiple generations could make him a natural candidate to lead the team.

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However, his credentials extend beyond the numbers. His understanding of the competition, ability to handle its pressure, and experience in building successful partnerships have all contributed to his standing within European golf.

Jon Rahm and Sergio García’s Whistling Straits partnership explains the bond

Jon Rahm’s support also carries additional weight because he has experienced García’s Ryder Cup influence firsthand.

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The two Spaniards formed one of Europe’s most successful partnerships at the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. Despite Europe’s heavy 19-9 defeat to the United States, Rahm and García remained a bright spot for the visiting team, winning all three matches they played together.

Their victories included a 3&1 foursomes win over Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, followed by another 3&1 victory against Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger. They then defeated Koepka and Spieth 2&1 in fourballs.

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The three points were particularly valuable for a European team that struggled to match the Americans throughout the week. Rahm and García showed an understanding that let them complement each other’s games, producing results even as the overall contest moved heavily in the United States’ favor.

García had also spoken highly of Jon Rahm before the competition. He described the 11-time PGA Tour winner as “not only a good friend but an amazing player.” Following their successful partnership, he made his appreciation even clearer.

“I knew who I had on my side and I wouldn’t change him for anyone,” García said.

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Their relationship has remained strong since then. García has previously explained that the two players “gel nicely together” and that playing alongside Jon Rahm is relatively easy because “he’s so good.”

Rahm has also credited García with teaching him valuable lessons about Ryder Cup competition, particularly through their experiences together at Paris in 2018 and Whistling Straits in 2021. That mentorship adds another dimension to his current endorsement.

Rahm had already backed García for the 2031 Ryder Cup

This is not the first time Rahm has publicly pushed for García to receive a leadership role in the European Ryder Cup setup.

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In July 2025, following confirmation that Spain would host the 2031 Ryder Cup at Camiral Golf and Wellness Resort, Jon Rahm identified his compatriot as an obvious candidate to captain Europe.

He emphasized the impact of having a Spanish captain on home soil. He drew comparisons to Seve Ballesteros’ influence at the 1997 Ryder Cup at Valderrama.

“I think there’s something to say about possibly having, obviously, a local captain. I think it would do wonders for the crowd,” Jon Rahm said at the time.

He also acknowledged how difficult it would be for anyone to match Ballesteros’ legacy but believed García would be a natural choice if the opportunity arose.

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The historical connection makes the suggestion particularly appealing. Ballesteros led Europe to a memorable 14½-13½ victory over the United States at Valderrama in 1997, becoming a central figure in one of the most celebrated moments in Spanish golf history.

Jon Rahm’s latest comments in Abu Dhabi reinforce that position. His support has remained consistent across interviews and stems from his belief that García’s Ryder Cup experience deserves a place in Europe’s future leadership plans.

While Rahm is already discussing García’s potential captaincy, the former Masters champion has a more immediate ambition.

After leaving LIV Golf in October 2026, García confirmed he would return to the DP World Tour in 2027. He also made it clear that returning to the European Ryder Cup team at Adare Manor in Ireland remains one of his biggest goals.

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“Everyone knows how much I love the Ryder Cup,” García has said while discussing his desire to return to the competition.

He has expressed a willingness to contribute to the team even if he cannot secure a playing position. Before confirming his LIV departure, García indicated that he would do everything possible to qualify for the 2027 team and that Luke Donald could count on him to help in whatever capacity the European captain considered appropriate.

His October announcement further reinforced that ambition.

“It’s a big year ahead with the Ryder Cup, and I’m going to work my tail off for every chance I can get at more majors and the biggest events in the game,” García said. “Another goal is to make that Ryder Cup team, and to be an asset to the guys in whatever capacity that may be.”

The distinction between his immediate and long-term ambitions is important. García’s priority is to earn his place at Adare Manor. If that does not happen, he would still like to contribute to the European setup in a supporting role.

Jon Rahm’s endorsement could add momentum to this ambition.