Jon Rahm Makes Unexpected Admission About Young LIV Teammates After Chaotic Week

The current geopolitical scenario in the Middle East has resulted in travel chaos, leaving several LIV Golfers scrambling to make it to Hong Kong. However, Lee Westwood, Laurie Canter, Sam Horsfield, Adrian Meronk, Thomas Detry, Caleb Surratt, Tom McKibbin, and Anirban Lahiri managed to arrive on time for the league’s third event of the 2026 season, overcoming all adversities. This attitude in this time of distress left Jon Rahm stunned.

“I wouldn’t want to be in their shoes. They’re both so young. Caleb [Surratt] is turning 22 in a matter of days, and Tom is 23. Even though they’ve traveled a lot, that is a crazy situation to be in. Tom [McKibbin] is very calm no matter what. He seems to keep composure very easy and make decisions fast. Caleb is a little bit more like me where he’s a bit more skittish in a situation like that. But I’m very proud of him,” shared Rahm at the press meet after the third round of the LIV event.

On the one hand, commercial travel was limited. Adding to that, flight services were paused from Dubai and Oman airports. Reflecting on the week’s disruptions, the Spaniard admitted he hadn’t expected such resilience from his younger teammates. Tom McKibbin is just 23, and Surratt is just 21.

Imago Joburg Open Tom McKibbin Legion XIII on the 8th tee during the 1st round of LIV Golf Singapore presented by Aramco, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore. 14/03/2025. Picture Steven Flynn / Golffile.ie All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Steven Flynn Copyright: xStevenxFlynnx *EDI*

But amid such a tense situation, Jon Rahm came to their rescue. He resorted to his partnership with VistaJet to arrange for a flight. The charter flight carried most of them to Hong Kong.

The stranded players reaching the venue just in time for the tournament’s opening round prevented last-minute lineup changes that LIV Golf had prepared for as a contingency. Despite the logistical hiccups to ensure their participation at the last moment, the unprecedented scenario left little room for preparation. The golfers had to endure stress in the time of uncertainty, and limited practice time leading into the event.

Pointing out how the chaotic lead-up caused disruptions, he added, “Honestly, coming in, I expected to maybe not as a team, not really be in contention. I didn’t expect with everything they’d gone through, the travel, the stress, they’re worried, a lack of practice, nobody could have predicted Tom being up there, close to the top 10, I believe, Thomas being up there, Caleb had a good first round. Again, just happy they’re here. That’s all I can say.”

21-year-old Caleb Suratt, who was stuck, reflected on the stressful situation and shared, “It was terrifying. But since then, it’s been O.K. It was bad Sunday and Monday here with missile interceptions.”

After the end of the third round of the LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Golf Club, Jon Rahm is currently leading the leaderboard at T1 alongside Harold Varner III and Thomas Detry with a total of seventeen under par. Surratt stands at T33 with six under par, and McKibbin is at the eleventh position in the $20 million event, boasting a total of 11 under par.

As the golfers now continue to aim for the winning prize money, Adrian Meronk and Thomas Detry thanked Rahm for helping them in the stressful situation.

Jon Rahm earns thanks from LIV golfers after helping them reach Hong Kong

Although the Spaniard was fortunately not stuck in the Gulf countries, he was left extremely concerned, witnessing how the geopolitical issues disrupted the air travel facilities and took a toll on his fellow LIV golfers. He voiced his concerns and stressed how the required steps must be taken immediately to get the golfers out of the Middle East.

Imago PLYMOUTH, MI – AUGUST 23: Jon Rahm drives the ball during round two of the LIV Golf Team Championship Michigan at The Cardinal at Saint John s Resort in Plymouth, MI on August 23, 2025. Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 23 LIV Golf Team Championship Michigan EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25082347

“I mean, two days ago I was at the border in the UAE, and I was like, there’s absolutely no chance of teeing it up out here in Hong Kong, and here I am jumping on a plane, which was unbelievable,” shared Detry after reaching Hong Kong safely.

Detry then added how Rahm made it much easier for them and how it might not have been possible without Rahm’s interference.

“Safely made it to Hong Kong, thank you everyone that helped to reach and thank you for your messages and concerns. Stay safe everyone in UAE and I hope I can (go) home soon,” Meronk, too, shared the update on his X account.

Now, as the golfers aim to give their best on the greens of the Hong Kong Golf Club, the golf community will be concerned regarding how the future of the Saudi-backed league would turn out amid the distressing scenario.