Jon Rahm May Bear the Burden to Save LIV Golf from Bankruptcy, Costing His $300M Contract – Report

Bloomberg reported earlier this year that LIV Golf would file for bankruptcy under Chapter 11. Officials denied the claim and called it just a rumor. However, that rumor has only grown stronger as the league’s future still remains uncertain. Now, the league is also reportedly restructuring its contracts and heavy debt load, with players being offered equity in a reorganized “LIV Golf 2.0.”

At the center of that financial uncertainty is Jon Rahm. His multi-year deal signed ahead of the 2024 season was reported to be the highest in the history of the league. Therefore, LIV Golf might still owe him nine-figure pay.

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“Jon Rahm is the biggest factor in this,” Flushing It Golf wrote in an X post. “It is estimated he is still owed 9 figures for his deal signed ahead of the 2024 season that still has multiple years left. This would likely make Jon the biggest creditor should LIV Golf file for bankruptcy. Jon refused to guarantee he will play on LIV Golf in 2027 when asked directly in a press conference at LIV Golf UK, and he has an enormous role in deciding the future of the league both on and off the course.

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“Players have also been given Indication of Interest documents to sign. Sources with knowledge of the situation indicate reaction has been mixed. Some players are committed to whatever the future holds, but others have not signed or even returned the documents despite them being non-binding.”

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If the Spaniard accepts equity and signs the document, he will lose his contract payment. There are reports that LIV Golf has narrowed down the investors to only a few with genuine interest. Even if it’s true, nothing’s on paper yet, which means the future is still uncertain. So the biggest question is whether Jon Rahm would go ahead and accept equity despite this uncertain future.

Public estimates of Rahm’s LIV deal generally fall between about 300 million and 600 million dollars, with multiple media outlets reporting it as a multi‑year deal ‘over 300 million’ and others citing figures north of 500 million. The two-time major champion himself admitted in May 2026 that there are multiple years left on his contract. However, when asked if he sees himself playing on LIV Golf in 2027, he didn’t give a clear answer.

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“I’m not going to share anything that I can’t share with you guys right now,” he said at the pre-event press conference ahead of LIV Golf UK.

While there’s a lot that media and fans don’t know, Jon Rahm said that players are kept in the loop. He admitted that they know a lot of what’s going on, but won’t share any details.

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This stance has changed from what his actions showed before the beginning of LIV Golf’s 2026 campaign. Earlier this year, the 31-year-old had a real pathway back to the PGA Tour through the Returning Members Program. Brooks Koepka was reinstated through that method, and Rahm, along with Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith, was eligible for the same. However, all three professionals decided to stick with the breakaway league.

Many professionals have addressed these questions about LIV Golf’s future. Bryson DeChambeau, for instance, has been the most vocal supporter of the league. Scott O’Neil had revealed that the American professional also participated in meetings with investors to secure funding for the league’s future. On the other hand, Martin Kaymer has been blunt. In an interaction with Today’s Golfer, he said that while the Indianapolis event has a high chance of happening, the season-ending Team Championship in Michigan is “highly unlikely.”

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Whether or not the Michigan event happens is only the short-term problem. The major issue is whether LIV Golf will continue in 2027 or not. And if it does not, what could happen to Jon Rahm’s nine-figure payment?